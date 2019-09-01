He’s a Grammy nominated comedian, has toured the country as part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, and on Sept. 22, legendary comedian Bill Engvall will perform at Deadwood Mountain Grand.
The thing that makes any entertainer successful is the ability to connect with an audience. It’s the quality of sharing the humor in everyday situations that has made Engvall one of the top comedians today — and one of the busiest.
Although he resides in Park City, Utah, with his wife, Engvall is a native of Galveston, Texas. Early on, he moved to Dallas and worked as a disc jockey with plans of becoming a teacher. While in a nightclub one evening, Engvall decided to try his hand at stand-up comedy and quickly found that making people laugh was truly his forte. Soon after, he decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue television opportunities.
First, Engvall appeared in a Showtime special, "A Pair of Jokers," with Rosie O’Donnell, followed by hosting A&E’s "Evening at the Improv" and appearances on both "The Tonight Show" and "The Late Show" with David Letterman. Then in 1992, Bill won the American Comedy Award for Best Male Stand-up Comedian.
After appearing in episodes of "Designing Women," Engvall went on to portray Buck Overton on the ABC sitcom "Delta," starring Delta Burke. Engvall also starred in the NBC series, "The Jeff Foxworthy Show," where he played Foxworthy’s best friend.
Engvall has hosted numerous television shows, including the game show "LINGO" for GSN, "Country Fried Videos" and "Mobile Home Disaster" for CMT, and several award shows. He had a 3-episode arc on the TNT show "Hawthorne," made guest appearances on the TNT show "Leverage" staring Timothy Hutton and the FOX show "Last Man Standing" staring Tim Allen, narrated a documentary for the Speed Channel on Darrel Waltrip and starred in the Hallmark Channel movie "Kiss at Pine Lake."
Engvall starred in and executive produced his own self-titled sitcom, "The Bill Engvall Show," for TBS, which ran for three seasons. He was one of the stars of the sketch comedy show, "Blue Collar Comedy TV," on the WB network.
In 2008 Engvall starred in "Bait Shop," which co-starred Billy Ray Cyrus and had its world premiere on the USA Network. Then in 2013, he voiced an animated character in a show for CMT titled "Bounty Hunters."
A star of the big screen as well, Engvall has also appeared in several films including "Strawberry Wine" with Christina Ricci, and "Bed and Breakfast" with Dean Cain, as well as "Delta Farce." His latest film, "The Neighbor," takes him out of his typical comedy scene and into the horror genre.
Engvall's show starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 22. Tickets are $55 to $75, depending on seats, and are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office at 877-907-GRAND or at ticketmaster.com.