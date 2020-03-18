Board of Regents: BHSU, other public universities will use online model for two weeks

SPEARFISH | Black Hills State University, along with the five other South Dakota Board of Regents schools, extended spring break through this week, and for the next two weeks classes will be taught online.

"It has been an unprecedented time in our state, country, and world as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and make decisions that are in the best interest of everyone in the South Dakota Board of Regents’ system," a Board of Regents' news release stated.

"The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff throughout the state are our top priorities, and we continue to monitor the situation around the clock," the release stated.

Beginning Monday, March 23, all classes will be temporarily moved online.

On-campus, in-person classes are currently scheduled to resume on Monday, April 6.

"This is an evolving situation and the Board of Regents will revisit this situation and communicate any changes in course delivery again on Friday, March 27," the Regents stated.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}