Board of Regents: BHSU, other public universities will use online model for two weeks

SPEARFISH | Black Hills State University, along with the five other South Dakota Board of Regents schools, extended spring break through this week, and for the next two weeks classes will be taught online.
"It has been an unprecedented time in our state, country, and world as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and make decisions that are in the best interest of everyone in the South Dakota Board of Regents’ system," a Board of Regents' news release stated.
"The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff throughout the state are our top priorities, and we continue to monitor the situation around the clock," the release stated.
Beginning Monday, March 23, all classes will be temporarily moved online.
On-campus, in-person classes are currently scheduled to resume on Monday, April 6.
"This is an evolving situation and the Board of Regents will revisit this situation and communicate any changes in course delivery again on Friday, March 27," the Regents stated.
You have free articles remaining.
"As leaders in higher education, we are thankful for our university presidents and their staff, who have worked tirelessly the past several weeks, providing wisdom and knowledge to help navigate these difficult times that still include a level of uncertainty," the Regents stated.
BHSU President Laurie Nichols noted that that the changes have been communicated to students and faculty.
“I appreciate the faculty and students’ willingness to adapt to this unprecedented situation,” Nichols said. “Together we will work through the challenges and find solutions to ensure classes can continue and students are able to complete this semester on schedule.”
BHSU Postponements
— Thursday, March 19, What's The Buzz speaker series event with Paulette Davidson, President and CEO of Monument Health
— Friday March 20, Invent to Innovate Competition
— Saturday, March 21, BHSU Cowboys & Candlelight Dinner & Auction