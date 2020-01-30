Booth Society recognizes Distinguished Friends

Tjeerdsma stated in written comments, “The battles fought for the future of D.C. Booth were some of my most challenging, yet rewarding," he stated.

"I am very humbled and appreciative of being named one of the Distinguished Friends of the Society.”

Tjeerdsma spent his career working for the United States Department of Agriculture, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, and Senator Thune’s office. He grew up on a diversified crop and livestock family farm located in South central South Dakota which was homesteaded by his great, great grandfather.

Renee Munasifi was the senior policy advisor to Congresswomen Kristi Noem, working in that role from 2011-2017. Munasifi is known as a team player and worked on the hatchery Appropriations language to help keep D.C. Booth open. She was an adamant supporter of the hatchery and worked closely with then Booth Society Executive Director, April Gregory, to craft language that Congresswomen Noem was able to have included in the House Appropriations language.

“I had the opportunity to work to preserve this historic site," Munasifi said.