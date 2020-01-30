Booth Society recognizes Distinguished Friends

SPEARFISH | The Booth Society, Inc, the non-profit friends group of D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives, held their annual meeting on Jan. 21 in Spearfish.
Lynn Tjeerdsma, retired senior policy advisor to Senator John Thune, and Renee Munasifi, past senior policy advisor to Congresswoman Kristi Noem, were honored at the event for their supportive roles of the hatchery, particularly during closure threats.
Although neither Tjeerdsma or Munasifi were able to attend the presentation, representatives accepted plaques for each of them. Mark Haugan, West River Director for Senator John Thune accepted on behalf for Tjeerdsma; and Renee’s brother, Representative Isaac Latterell of Tea, SD, stood in for Renee. Both shared comments about and from the Distinguished Friends honorees.
Lynn Tjeerdsma worked closely with Arden Trandahl from 1989 to 1996, helping Arden secure funding for a revamp of the facility which included funding for the gift shop, underwater viewing windows and archives building.
As a staff member with Senator John Thune, Lynn worked with the hatchery during the 2013-2017 closure attempt that threatened the hatchery and Spearfish community. Tjeerdsma visited the hatchery several times during the threat to get updates and check in with the Booth Society, helping write and support key language in the Appropriations Language, reaching across the aisle and working with various partners on the issue.
Tjeerdsma stated in written comments, “The battles fought for the future of D.C. Booth were some of my most challenging, yet rewarding," he stated.
"I am very humbled and appreciative of being named one of the Distinguished Friends of the Society.”
Tjeerdsma spent his career working for the United States Department of Agriculture, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, and Senator Thune’s office. He grew up on a diversified crop and livestock family farm located in South central South Dakota which was homesteaded by his great, great grandfather.
Renee Munasifi was the senior policy advisor to Congresswomen Kristi Noem, working in that role from 2011-2017. Munasifi is known as a team player and worked on the hatchery Appropriations language to help keep D.C. Booth open. She was an adamant supporter of the hatchery and worked closely with then Booth Society Executive Director, April Gregory, to craft language that Congresswomen Noem was able to have included in the House Appropriations language.
“I had the opportunity to work to preserve this historic site," Munasifi said.
"Together, we came up with many creative solutions to keep it open, and I am grateful to have been able to use my time as a Congressional staffer to preserve something so special to so many people,” she said.
Steve Shuck, Booth Society board president, shared highlights of 2019, introduced the current board members, and thanked the community for their support of the Booth Society, especially for the ongoing 64-acre land acquisition capital campaign.
The Booth Society, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit friends group of the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives in Spearfish SD. Founded in 1983, the Booth Society works to promote, preserve and enhance the educational, cultural, and recreational opportunities at the hatchery for the benefit and enjoyment of the public.