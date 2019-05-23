STURGIS | Frontier history will come alive on Monday, Memorial Day, during Voices from the Hilltop, a walking tour of the Fort Meade National Cemetery featuring actor portrayals of the lives of a handful of people buried there.
The walking tours, free of charge, are set for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the post cemetery, located southwest of Fort Meade on Old Stone Road off of Highway 34 east of Sturgis.
In case of inclement weather, the portrayals will move to the Fort Meade Museum, located at 50 Sheridan St. at Fort Meade.
Tour attendees are encouraged to come early, as parking at the old cemetery is limited, said organizer Randy Bender.
“In the past we’ve had close to 100 people at each of the tours so they have to park down the road and walk up the hill to the cemetery, he said.
Some of seven portrayals this year include a Fort Meade army post laundress, the daughter of the post’s commanding officer, a civilian employee of the quartermaster’s department, and a young boy.
About a third of the 200 graves at the old cemetery are those of children.
Seven local community theater actors will wear period-correct dress and tell the story of each person’s life.
“We leave it up to the individual to flesh out the character of their person. We really don’t know what they looked like or sounded like, so each of the actors has some freedom to be creative there,” said Bender, who will portray one of the people last buried at the cemetery, a sergeant who spent 30 years in the army.
The serene setting, gated by a white picket fence and surrounded by pines, overlooks Fort Meade with a view of Bear Butte to the north.
The last interments there were in 1944, with the opening at Black Hills National Cemetery to the south in 1945.
“It’s one of the last frontier cemeteries that you’ll find in its original location. Almost all of them that were closed were reinterred in another cemetery,” Bender said.
The old post cemetery had been maintained for several years by Veteran’s Affairs volunteers, but now is part of the National Cemetery system and is maintained by Black Hills National Cemetery staff.
Bender said he brought the portrayal concept from a similar program at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.
In the past, he and Ross Lamphere of Sturgis had provided guided tours of the old Fort Meade Cemetery. Adding actors in costume and narrative helps bring life to the history.
“It just gives people more of a feel for who is up there and their stories,” he said. “We do it as a way to honor the people.”