Brulé bringing its holiday show to Deadwood Mountain Grand on Nov. 21

One of the best known Native American music groups in the region is bringing their holiday show to Deadwood Mountain Grand when Brulé performs Saturday, Nov. 21.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The show consists of a five-piece rock ensemble with an array of traditional Native American instrumentation and Native American dance troupes.

“I am personally thrilled to welcome Brulé to the Deadwood Mountain Grand stage,” said Susan Kightlinger, general manager at Deadwood Mountain Grand. “They have a long history with Deadwood and we couldn’t be more excited to have them back.”

Tickets are on sale now and are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office or at ticketmaster.com. Both hotel reservations and ticket arrangements may be made by calling 877-907-GRAND.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0