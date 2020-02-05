Brulé to bring holiday show to Deadwood Mountain Grand

One of the best know Native American music groups in the region is bringing their renowned holiday show to Deadwood Mountain Grand when Brulé performs Saturday, November 21.

Paul LaRoche is the founder and producer of the award-winning Native American music group that is best known for thrilling audiences with a mergence of cultural rock and theatrical instrumentations.

Now in their 20th season, their national performances carry the same contagious excitement as Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Celtic Thunder, and Riverdance but with the emotional impact of the American Indian culture.

The group is one of the top-selling Native American adult/rock music groups and has chalked up impressive CD sales (over 1 million worldwide). Brulé has released 21 titles in 20 years and has been named “Group of the Year” five times by the Native American Music Awards, earning seven NAMMYs since 2002. Their annual performance schedule takes them throughout the U.S., touring the casino, performing arts theatre, arena, corporate and festival circuits.

