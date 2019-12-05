DEADWOOD | After traveling the country for a couple of years, trying to figure out America’s taste in a fresh-baked pizza, Shawn and Ashley Miller finally settled in the Black Hills.
They opened their Burnouts Pizza Co. out of a food trailer in 2013. After two years on the road, they settled in Hot Springs in 2018 and on March 1 of this year, in a historic brick-and-mortar setting at 65 Sherman St. in Deadwood.
The Millers are originally from St. Louis, where Ashley worked as a hairdresser and Shawn was in the heating and air conditioning business.
They got into the pizza business helping Ashley’s mother, who owned and managed one of many Imo’s Pizza franchises scattered in and around St. Louis.
Once her mom sold the restaurant and retired, Ashley and Shawn, freed from the corporate shackles of culinary franchising, decided to hit the road to make and sell their own style of pizza.
“We got tired of being told what to do. We saw the food we could be making, but couldn’t because we didn’t have permission,” Ashley said.
They rebranded as Burnouts Pizza — the name in homage to a late friend who loved a high-revving roast of the rear tire of his motorcycle — and hit the road.
“We just started finding fun things to do, hooked up our RV and our pizza trailer, and away we went,” Ashley said.
They worked music festivals and rallies on the road for two years, with the Sturgis motorcycle rally one of their first big events. They finally settled in Hot Springs in June of 2018, staying with Ashley’s relatives and selling pizza out of their food trailer.
“They just really embraced us,” Ashley said of their eager Hot Springs clientele. “It was something new, something fun.”
The eventual move to Deadwood was borne of a desire to continue the business during the winter months, since their portable food trailer was designed for Florida, with no heat, no insulation and no coat rack.
“It needed a lot of modification,” Shawn said.
They found a rental opening in what was originally the site of Deadwood’s first electric power company, years later a casino, a private club, and most recently a spaghetti restaurant.
Burnouts offers thin-crust pizza, pasta, salads and submarine sandwiches.
Ashley said they love to experiment with toppings. Their specials have included a bison and elk supreme pizza and another, called the Golddigger in honor of Lead-Deadwood High School’s mascot, featuring the eclectic topping mix of Carolina gold sauce pulled pork, peaches and apple wood smoked bacon.
“You can put anything you want on a pizza,” Ashley said.
Other favorites include Man-Candy, thick bacon, skewered then rolled in brown sugar and spices and baked in their conveyor pizza oven, and pie milkshakes, a whole section of pie combined with ice cream in a milkshake machine.
“It’s like drinking a piece of apple or pumpkin pie ala mode. It’s delicious,” Ashley said.
They stress freshly cut vegetables, shredded cheese and meat for their toppings.
Meat toppings, such as ground beef or sausage, are not pre-cooked, then heated again atop a pizza crust.
The meat is added raw, then cooked as the pizza bakes.
Not precooking the meat may add to the greasiness of a pizza, “but that’s where the flavor is,” Ashley said.
Their pizzas have proven to be popular, but Ashley and Shawn are experiencing the culinary habits of Deadwood patrons, with slow times during the winter after a busy summer.
“Learning Deadwood and South Dakota business has been interesting,” Ashley said.
Their hours, which may see some adjustment during the winter, are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Their push for fresh ingredients is paying off in the compliments they get from their customers.
“People ask us why it’s so good,” Ashley said.
“We say it’s made with love because we have a passion for food,” she said.