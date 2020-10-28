Butte County Administration Building closed after COVID-19 exposure

BELLE FOURCHE | The Butte County Administration Building closed Wednesday afternoon for cleaning and disinfecting after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, a news release from Sheriff/Emergency Manager Fred Lamphere said.

Lamphere said normal building hours will resume Thursday, but in-person absentee voting will be conducted in a trailer on the west side of the administration building office.

"It would be strongly recommended to utilize face masks and use hand sanitizer when visiting the Administration Building and other public places," Lamphere said in the release.