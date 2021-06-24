Camaro Rally returns this weekend in Sturgis

STURGIS | After taking the year off in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sturgis Camaro Rally is returning to the Northern Hills for four days of automotive events starting today.
One major change for 2021 is the elimination of the Veterans Car Show on Friday. Organizers said the change is out of an abundance of caution for the pandemic. Instead, donations and fundraisers for veterans will be included in the Thursday night welcome party at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis.
The Camaro Autocross, a solo car control event pitting drivers against the clock, will be held Friday in the parking lot next to Lynn's Dakotamart. Friday will also feature the Sturgis Dragway Camaro Invitational. Gates will open at 4 p.m., with qualifying at 6 p.m. and the racing begins at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 to compete and $10 for spectators.
Saturday’s activities will be highlighted by a Main Street Show ‘n Shine, where attendees can see the Camaros in all their glory.
10th Annual Sturgis Camaro Rally Schedule
Thursday, June 24
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Check-in at Sturgis Community Center - Pre-register; no on-site registration
8 a.m. to noon - Car photos in front of Community Center
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Poker Run - Guided Run will leave from Sturgis Community Center at 11 a.m.
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Welcome Beach Party - Meet & greet, band: Surf'n Safari, meal, and games. Fort Meade/Veterans Fundraiser.
Friday, June 25
8 a.m. - The Knuckle Saloon complimentary breakfast
8 a.m. to noon - Check-in - Sturgis Community Center - Pre-register, no on-site registration
8 a.m. to noon - Car photos in front of Community Center
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Poker Run
10 a.m. – Fun Run leaves from the Community Center front parking lot
11 a.m. - Guided Poker Run leaves from Community Center back parking lot
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Autocross—Lynn’s Dakotamart Parking Lot
6 p.m. - Slot Tournament at Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort in Deadwood
7 p.m. - Sturgis Dragway Camaro Invitational
Saturday, June 26
8 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Show 'n Shine Line-Up at Lynn’s Dakotamart Parking Lot
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Show & Shine - Pre-register; no on-site registration
1:15 p.m. - Main Street Group Photo
3:30 p.m. - Cruise to Whitewood Car Show
5 p.m. - Burnouts - Full Throttle
6 p.m. - Happy Hour with Rowan Grace Band – Full Throttle
7 p.m. – Dinner and Awards - Full Throttle
8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Chelsie D Band - Full Throttle
Sunday, June 27
8 a.m. - Fun Run –Drive by Mount Rushmore, stop at Crazy Horse Memorial for lunch and group photo, and a drive through Custer State Park.
All times and events on schedule are subject to change.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.