Camaro Rally returns this weekend in Sturgis

STURGIS | After taking the year off in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sturgis Camaro Rally is returning to the Northern Hills for four days of automotive events starting today.

One major change for 2021 is the elimination of the Veterans Car Show on Friday. Organizers said the change is out of an abundance of caution for the pandemic. Instead, donations and fundraisers for veterans will be included in the Thursday night welcome party at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis.

The Camaro Autocross, a solo car control event pitting drivers against the clock, will be held Friday in the parking lot next to Lynn's Dakotamart. Friday will also feature the Sturgis Dragway Camaro Invitational. Gates will open at 4 p.m., with qualifying at 6 p.m. and the racing begins at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 to compete and $10 for spectators.

Saturday’s activities will be highlighted by a Main Street Show ‘n Shine, where attendees can see the Camaros in all their glory.

10th Annual Sturgis Camaro Rally Schedule

Thursday, June 24

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Check-in at Sturgis Community Center - Pre-register; no on-site registration