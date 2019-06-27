{{featured_button_text}}
Robby Unser

Robby Unser, 12-time Pikes Peak Hillclimb winner and part of the racing Unser family which has a combined nine Indianapolis 500 victories, will be racing a Team Speedway Motors Camaro in the Sturgis Camaro Rally autocross on Friday.

STURGIS | The 9th annual Camaro Rally is coming to the Northern Hills for five days of automotive events starting today, highlighted by the appearance of hundreds of Chevrolet’s iconic sports coupe, and by an appearance by a famous auto racing name.

From all indications, turnout will be strong for the rally this weekend, said Jerry Cole, rally and events director for the City of Sturgis.

“We have a lot of Camaros coming in from all over North America,” Cole said.

One change for 2019, the Camaro autocross, a solo car control event pitting drivers against the clock, is moving from a venue east of Sturgis to the downtown area, the west parking lot of Lynn’s DakotaMart.

The event runs Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The autocross will feature Robby Unser, a member of the Albuquerque, N.M.-based racing family which has a combined nine wins in the Indianapolis 500.

Unser, who himself has 12 wins in the famed Pikes Peak Auto Hillclimb, raced a late model dirt car at Black Hills Speedway for a full season in the mid-1980s.

He will be racing a specially-prepared Camaro for Lincoln, Neb.,-based Speedway Motors.

“It’s very spectator friendly, so come on down and watch,” Cole said.

Saturday’s activities will be highlighted by a Main Street Show ‘n Shine, “where you can see the Camaros in all of their glory,” Cole said.

9th Annual Sturgis Camaro Rally Schedule

Thursday, June 27

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Community Center Registration

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — White’s Queen City Poker Run

Guided Poker Runs will leave at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon from the Community Center

6 p.m. — Knuckle Camaro Mixer – Meet & greet, meal, and announcements at The Knuckle Saloon Pavilion

7:30 p.m. — Pub Crawl – begins at The Knuckle Saloon

9 p.m. — Entertainment – End of Pub Crawl at The Loud American Roadhouse

Friday, June 28

8 a.m. — The Knuckle Saloon complimentary breakfast

8 a.m. to noon — Community Center Registration

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — KEVN Black Hills Fox Veterans Show – Fort Meade Veterans Hospital

10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — White’s Queen City Fun Run

Guided Fun Run will leave at 10:30 a.m. from Fort Meade Veterans Hospital

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — RainGear Wiper Systems Autocross – Lynn's Dakotamart West Lot

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Dale’s Tire & KEVN Black Hills Fox Drag Race – Sturgis Dragway Time trials followed by eliminations

6 p.m. — Camaro Rally Slot Tournament –Mineral Palace, Deadwood, SD

Happy hour with slot tournament to follow

Saturday, June 29

7 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Breakfast at the Senior Center; menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, pancakes, juice and coffee – donations accepted

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Community Center Registration

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. — Show & Shine check-in at Lynn's Dakotamart West Lot / professional photo – FIRST COME FIRST SERVED FOR PARKING

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Loud American Show & Shine

1:15 pm — Main Street Group Photo

2:30 pm — Loud Pipes Contest as exiting for parade in front of Loud American Road House 3 p.m. – Parade to Whitewood, leaving from the Community Center

5 p.m. —Happy Hour – Community Center gym

6 p.m. — Banquet – Community Center gym

7 p.m. — Awards – Community Center Theater

Sunday, June 30

8 a.m. — White’s Queen City Fun Run

10:30 am — Group Photo opportunity

All times and events on schedule are subject to change.

