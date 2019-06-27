STURGIS | The 9th annual Camaro Rally is coming to the Northern Hills for five days of automotive events starting today, highlighted by the appearance of hundreds of Chevrolet’s iconic sports coupe, and by an appearance by a famous auto racing name.
From all indications, turnout will be strong for the rally this weekend, said Jerry Cole, rally and events director for the City of Sturgis.
“We have a lot of Camaros coming in from all over North America,” Cole said.
One change for 2019, the Camaro autocross, a solo car control event pitting drivers against the clock, is moving from a venue east of Sturgis to the downtown area, the west parking lot of Lynn’s DakotaMart.
The event runs Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The autocross will feature Robby Unser, a member of the Albuquerque, N.M.-based racing family which has a combined nine wins in the Indianapolis 500.
Unser, who himself has 12 wins in the famed Pikes Peak Auto Hillclimb, raced a late model dirt car at Black Hills Speedway for a full season in the mid-1980s.
He will be racing a specially-prepared Camaro for Lincoln, Neb.,-based Speedway Motors.
“It’s very spectator friendly, so come on down and watch,” Cole said.
Saturday’s activities will be highlighted by a Main Street Show ‘n Shine, “where you can see the Camaros in all of their glory,” Cole said.
9th Annual Sturgis Camaro Rally Schedule
Thursday, June 27
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Community Center Registration
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — White’s Queen City Poker Run
Guided Poker Runs will leave at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon from the Community Center
6 p.m. — Knuckle Camaro Mixer – Meet & greet, meal, and announcements at The Knuckle Saloon Pavilion
7:30 p.m. — Pub Crawl – begins at The Knuckle Saloon
9 p.m. — Entertainment – End of Pub Crawl at The Loud American Roadhouse
Friday, June 28
8 a.m. — The Knuckle Saloon complimentary breakfast
8 a.m. to noon — Community Center Registration
9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — KEVN Black Hills Fox Veterans Show – Fort Meade Veterans Hospital
10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — White’s Queen City Fun Run
Guided Fun Run will leave at 10:30 a.m. from Fort Meade Veterans Hospital
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — RainGear Wiper Systems Autocross – Lynn's Dakotamart West Lot
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Dale’s Tire & KEVN Black Hills Fox Drag Race – Sturgis Dragway Time trials followed by eliminations
6 p.m. — Camaro Rally Slot Tournament –Mineral Palace, Deadwood, SD
Happy hour with slot tournament to follow
Saturday, June 29
7 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Breakfast at the Senior Center; menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, pancakes, juice and coffee – donations accepted
8 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Community Center Registration
8 a.m. to 10 a.m. — Show & Shine check-in at Lynn's Dakotamart West Lot / professional photo – FIRST COME FIRST SERVED FOR PARKING
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Loud American Show & Shine
1:15 pm — Main Street Group Photo
2:30 pm — Loud Pipes Contest as exiting for parade in front of Loud American Road House 3 p.m. – Parade to Whitewood, leaving from the Community Center
5 p.m. —Happy Hour – Community Center gym
6 p.m. — Banquet – Community Center gym
7 p.m. — Awards – Community Center Theater
Sunday, June 30
8 a.m. — White’s Queen City Fun Run
10:30 am — Group Photo opportunity
All times and events on schedule are subject to change.