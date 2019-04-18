SPEARFISH | Residents of a 4-unit apartment building were saved from potential carbon monoxide poisoning.
According to a release from the Spearfish Fire Department, firefighters responded early Sunday, April 14, to an apartment building where residents were awakened by the sounding of a carbon monoxide detector.
Firefighters confirmed a harmful buildup of gas in all four apartments, with low to mid-level readings.
Upon investigation, fire personnel and Montana-Dakota Utilities personnel found a malfunctioning furnace that had produced carbon monoxide and spread throughout the building.
Fire officials remind everyone that it takes only a small amount of carbon monoxide to be hazardous or lethal.
“This was a close call and the residents are fortunate to have had a working detector," said Spearfish fire chief Mark Sachara, in a release.
"Lives were saved because the detector did its job,” he said. "Without the detector, residents may not have been alerted, putting everyone in the building at risk of CO poisoning and possible death."
Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless, yet poisonous gas produced by the incomplete burning of carbon fuels for vehicles, cooking and heating such as coal, wood, charcoal, oil, kerosene, propane and natural gas.
Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are very similar to having the flu and may include dizziness, headaches, extreme fatigue, upset stomach and vomiting.
The National Fire Protection Agency recommends having more than one CO detector and to mount one on each floor level plus outside each sleeping area. Fire officials say hot water heaters and furnaces pose the highest risk for CO leaks, even if the appliances are new.
However, CO detectors should not be placed near the water heater and furnace, due to a small amount of unused natural gas that can be released during normal start up. This small release can cause the detector to sound constantly.
To work when needed, CO and smoke detectors must be properly maintained and tested regularly. A disconnected detector provides no protection.
For further information about the Spearfish Fire Department smoke detector inspection program, call 605-642-1313 or email: fire.admin@cityofspearfish.com