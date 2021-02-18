Casey Donahew, Ian Munsick headline Deadwood's Red Dirt Festival on May 15

Country music star Casey Donahew will headline the sixth annual Deadwood Red Dirt Festival on May 15 at the Deadwood Mountain Grand, with musicians Ian Munsick and Randy Burghardt providing opening entertainment.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. and was originally scheduled for January. Festival organizers said the Red Dirt Festival was postponed to May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and transformed to a one-day event.

The Deadwood Red Dirt Festival has fast become one of the biggest music festivals in the upper Midwest after its debut in 2015 and features music in the Red Dirt genre. The music type gets its name from the red clay soil of Oklahoma and Texas and is a mix of Americana, country and rock.

“We absolutely love this event,” said Susan Kightlinger, general manager of Deadwood Mountain Grand. “The music is incredible, the fans come to party and the atmosphere is electric. It really is one of my favorite events of the year.”

Donahew has released eight albums to critical and commercial acclaim, featuring several No. 1 hits and even more singles on the Billboard Top 40 country lists. His current album ONE LIGHT TOWN, garnered Donahew his latest No. 1 single, “Let’s Make A Love Song," which was the most played independent song on country radio for 2019.