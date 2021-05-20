CASPAR collaboration disassembles accelerator

Just over five years ago, members of the CASPAR (Compact Accelerator System for Performing Astrophysical Research) collaboration began installing a 50-foot-long accelerator deep underground on the 4850 Level of Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead.

Two years later, in 2017, the accelerator achieved first beam. Since then they’ve been collecting data that could reveal what happens inside the heart of a star as it reaches the end of its life — the time when the elements that make up everything in the universe, including humans, are formed.

“The stellar environment is the cauldron of the cosmos,” said Dan Robertson, an associate professor of physics at Notre Dame. “It’s the place where the elements that make up everything are created. We want to work out where the reactions come from, how the elements were formed, and how the materials were deposited to form the Earth.”

CASPAR’s low-energy particle accelerator sent particles racing toward a target, forcing them to interact as they would inside a star. The experiment relied on the nearly one mile of rock above to block cosmic rays that could interfere with the detection of sensitive interactions.

However, the walls on either side of the CASPAR cavern won’t block the vibrations from excavation that will begin soon in the area.