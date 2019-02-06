The 10th annual Calamity’s Shindig will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, 150 Sherman St., Deadwood.
Calamity’s Shindig will include musical entertainment, hors d’oeuvres catered by Cheyenne Crossing and Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates, a cash bar and a live auction.
Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased online at DeadwoodHistory.com or by calling 722-4800. Reservations are required.
Kick up your heels to musical entertainment by the Song Pilots featuring Kenny Putnam, Boyd Bristow, Mike Connor and special guest Jami Lynn. These talented musicians present an evening of music including fiddle tunes, Celtic, jazz, soul, group originals, and rock 'n’ roll. Cami Dohman will portray the adventurous wildcat of the West, Calamity Jane, who will be joined by Deadwood Alive’s Andy Mosher as Con Stapleton. The live auction includes a Homestake gold coin, vacation home rentals, private catered dinner at the Historic Adams House, pheasant hunt, Jeep photography and fly fishing excursions, framed historic photographs and artwork, a Taurus PT 845 handgun, and more. The auction will be hosted by Denny McKay.
Calamity Jane’s rough and rowdy, independent, and free-spirited lifestyle made her a legend. She was known to dress and walk like a man — and drink and curse like one, too. This behavior often overshadowed her softer side. She was also a mother, frequently tended to the sick, and was generous and giving with what little she had. Calamity is certainly an anomaly in the history of the West, and Deadwood History has a great time celebrating her life.
The event is co-sponsored by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, Deadwood History Inc., Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates, Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel & Gaming Complex, Deadwood Chamber & Visitors Bureau, KEVN Black Hills FOX, Riverfront Broadcasting, tdg Marketing & Public Relations, Historic Homestake Opera House, Black Hills Pioneer, Cami Dohman and Deadwood Alive’s Andy Mosher.