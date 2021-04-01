City known for motorcycle rally mulling over man-made lake

STURGIS | A man-made lake with amenities for all ages could be coming to Sturgis.

It all began when the city began discussing some sort of outdoor aquatics venue within the city. The city made a call for citizens to serve on a committee to discuss a splashpad.

But it was evident early on that committee members did not want a splashpad, but some sort of outdoor pool.

Allison Carter, chairperson of the Sturgis Aquatics Committee, said they worked toward that end, but funding, cost and location were identified as barriers.

"In order to build something like Spearfish has, we believed was just completely out of the realm for Sturgis. It was just too expensive. We were getting cost estimates of $9, $12 and $15 million dollars to build something like that."

Added to that were high maintenance costs.

"From an ecological standpoint, it made sense to move away from that direction," she said.

The committee also saw as a priority serving all ages and all abilities with what they are now calling the Sturgis Lakeside Adventure Park.

"We didn't think a splashpad offered the citizens of the community enough on its own," she said.