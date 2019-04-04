SPEARFISH | It’s more than a cup of coffee to Alexandra Doyle. It’s a cup of love.
And on May 1, if all goes as planned, Doyle will be serving her cups of love from wherever her Blue Spruce Coffee Truck is parked.
"Pourin’ the love is what I do best,” said Doyle, referencing the slogan of her soon-to-be launched small business.
Doyle, 24, is originally from St. Onge. She attended school in Spearfish, rodeo’ed with her friends in Belle Fourche, and earned a business and marketing degree from Oklahoma State University.
Returning to the Black Hills, she wanted to give back to her hometown region and eventually zeroed in on a variation on the popular food truck trend, which she remembers from an event called “Food Truck Friday” during her college days in Stillwater, Okla.
She thought a mobile kiosk offering hot beverages and baked goods would be just the ticket.
“What if we had a mobile truck marketing to busy moms, and the people that aren’t able to get up early enough to get a coffee,” Doyle said.
Doyle plans to use Dark Canyon Coffee of Rapid City, teas from Sage & Cedar Herbal Wellness of Spearfish, and the Green Oven Bakery and Crepe Café, also of Spearfish, for her baked goods. She also plans to donate a percentage of proceeds to local charities.
“I’m trying to keep it as local as possible,” she said.
Doyle researched towns similar in size to Spearfish and the Rapid City, Sturgis and Belle Fourche markets, even contacting small business owners around the country to gauge the potential success of her business and glean some tips from them as well.
“They probably thought, ‘who is this crazy South Dakota girl calling me,’” she said.
She found a company in Kentucky that was in the midst of upgrading their fleet of coffee trucks, having quickly outgrown their current vans.
“I flew to Kentucky and went on their route with them,” she said. “They taught me everything they knew, and I drove it back to South Dakota.”
Doyle will leave her current job as a sales representative for Scott Peterson Motors in Belle Fourche when her coffee truck is ready to roll.
She is setting up a schedule of locations where she will park her coffee truck. She plans routes on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays in Spearfish, in Sturgis on Tuesdays and Belle Fourche on Thursdays, also working "summer nights" and other events throughout the Hills, including Rapid City.