Cole to retire as Sturgis Rally and Events Director

The city of Sturgis announced Wednesday the retirement of Rally and Events Director, Jerry Cole, following more than six years with the city leading the Rally and Events Department.

Under Cole’s leadership, the Rally and Events Department expanded its event offerings during the annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and broadened its appeal on the national and international stage.

Besides coordinating the annual Mayor’s Ride, the Mayor’s Pub Crawl, and the city’s operational logistics, the rally now includes formal opening and closing ceremonies, numerous rides, the Mayor’s Golf Tournament, the Legendary 5k Run, beard and tattoo contests, and VIP packages. Cole worked to develop and implement the rally’s new “winged S” brand and intellectual capital.

All these efforts, combined with the creation of the Sturgis Rally Endowment, will ensure that the rally continues to benefit the residents of Sturgis for decades to come, the city said in a press release.

“We cannot thank Jerry enough for his leadership and efforts these past six years, especially during the past two very challenging years, when Jerry ensured that the city could provide a safe and responsible Rally for our visitors," Mayor Mark Carstensen said.

City Council President Beka Zerbst said Cole developed a comprehensive digital marketing campaign to attract new rally attendees.

"He successfully fostered a partnership with the state’s Department of Tourism to extend and amplify the reach of these digital marketing efforts. His efforts have greatly benefited the city,” she said.

Cole’s leadership with event development and promotion throughout the entire summer and shoulder tourism seasons will have a lasting impact on Sturgis’s quality of life, the news release said.

From the development of the Wednesday night Music on Main concert series and mountain bike point series to the growth of the annual Sturgis Camaro Rally and the creation of the ATV Rally, Cole shepherded events from concept to reality all while utilizing existing staff and revenue streams.

Cole was also instrumental in promoting Sturgis as the location for South Dakota’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, scheduled to be placed downtown this spring.

City Manager Daniel Ainslie said "these events all highlight the beautiful natural resources just outside our community’s door. Jerry and his staff consistently produce high-quality, world-class events for our visitors. I wish Jerry the absolute best in retirement.”

The city will begin the selection process to fill the Rally and Events Director vacancy in the upcoming few weeks, the news release said.

Inquiries regarding the recruitment and selection process can be made to the city of Sturgis Human Resources Department at 605-347-4422, ext. 221.

