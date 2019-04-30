Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White, best known as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funny-man from the “Blue Collar Comedy” phenomenon, will make a return trip to the Deadwood Mountain Grand stage at 8 p.m. May 18.
Although best known for his hilarious stand-up, Ron White now has a chart-topping Grammy-nomination and a feature film on his resume. The comedian has always been a classic storyteller. His stories relay tales from his real life, ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas to sharing stories of his daily life to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America.
All four of his comedy albums charted No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts. He has sold over 14 million albums (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour), been nominated for two Grammys, and since 2004 has been one of the top three grossing stand-up comedians on tour in America.
Ron White began performing comedy in 1986 and was quickly opening for legendary comedians Sam Kinison and Jeff Foxworthy. After eventually becoming a comedy club headliner, in 2000 White was asked to join the Blue Collar Comedy Tour alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy.
The show toured for over three years to sold-out audiences in over 270 cities and grossed more than $35 million. In 2003, Warner Brothers filmed the show, "Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie" for a theatrical/TV/DVD/CD release. The film premiered as the most-watched movie in Comedy Central’s history. In 2005, the video "Blue Collar Comedy Tour Rides Again" was filmed and released on TV and DVD/CD.
In November 2003, White released his breakthrough comedy CD "Drunk In Public," followed by his first one-hour TV comedy special "They Call Me Tater Salad." The special had the highest viewership for a Sunday program in Comedy Central history. The DVD version was released in 2004 and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Chart.
In 2005, White’s second one-hour special "You Can’t Fix Stupid" aired on Comedy Central to 4.5 million viewers, making it the third-largest audience in Comedy Central’s history and the No. 1 show on primetime basic cable. The CD reached No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts and remained there for 9 consecutive weeks.
The success also earned White his first Grammy nomination. Ron received his second Grammy nod for the show "Blue Collar Comedy Tour - One for The Road." In June 2006, Penguin Books released Ron’s first book Ron “Tater Salad” White: "I Had the Right to Remain Silent…But I Didn’t Have the Ability," which landed him on the New York Times Best Seller List.
In 2009, Ron released his third album "Behavioral Problems," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Chart. In 2013, Ron’s fourth album, "A Little Unprofessional," also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Chart. All of Ron’s DVDs are certified Platinum.
Ron has been a passionate supporter of the U.S. military troops for more than 20 years, donating his time and resources. In 2008, he created an annual charity show Ron White’s Comedy Salute to the Troops. The profit from ticket/DVD sales is donated to the Armed Forces Foundation to assist troops and their families.
Many of White’s celebrity friends have participated in these shows: Lewis Black, Dave Attell, Kathleen Madigan, Brian Regan and Rascal Flatts. In 2011, the show was recorded for TV/DVD and was the second highest-watched show on CMT that year. The taping location that year and the next was the historic Grand Ole Opry. In 2013, the show was recorded in Las Vegas and premiered March 2013.
As an actor, Ron White had supporting roles acted in the major theatrical films "Horrible Bosses" and "Sex and the City 2." He also had a principal role in "Jayne Mansfield’s Car" (written/directed by Billy Bob Thornton), and is a co-executive producer of "Bridegroom," a Linda Bloodworth–Thomason documentary, which debuted at the 2013 NYC Tribeca Film Festival and won the Audience Award.
In 2016, Ron White’s acting talents were showcased alongside Luke Wilson, Carla Gugino, and Imogen Poots in music-industry veteran Cameron Crowe's Showtime series, "Roadies." White played road-tested tour manager Phil in a critically praised performance.
Tickets are $49 to $69, depending on seats, and are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office – The Company Store – or at ticketmaster.com.
For more information, visit www.deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 559-0386.