Commission approves cannabis dispensary license

The Meade County Commission unanimously approved Tuesday the county's only license for a medical cannabis dispensary, but not before hearing an objection from a competing applicant who claimed the application deadline was ambiguous.

Kittrick Jeffries submitted an application dated Nov. 3 on behalf of Puffy's LLC to operate a dispensary in Meade County. The business will be located in the former Meade County water building on State Highway 79 near the Sturgis Dragstrip.

However, Rod Woodruff, the owner of Sturgis Buffalo Chip, submitted an application dated Dec. 7 for West River Botanicals, a proposed dispensary. An attorney representing West River Botanicals appeared before the Commission requesting a deferral on granting the license so that both applications can be given a public hearing.

The attorney said the resolution on granting the one medical cannabis license in Meade County was not clear on a deadline to submit applications. He requested that the decision be deferred so that both applications can be considered and then if both met the Commission's criteria, the Commission would make the license selection by lottery.

Meade County Chief Deputy State's Attorney Ken Chleborad said the resolution was clear that all applications must be received within 15 days of Oct. 4, or whenever the state of South Dakota begins accepting state-level licenses whichever was later. The state began accepting license applications on Oct. 28.

The application for Puffy's LLC was received within that deadline, where the application for West River Botanicals was received after the deadline passed.

Meade County Commissioners discussed what the repercussions would be if the decision was deferred, but decided against the deferral when the matter did not receive a motion. The Commissioners unanimously approved the medical dispensary license for Puffy's LLC.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.