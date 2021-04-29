Commission discusses medical marijuana rules

Medical marijuana will be legal in South Dakota beginning July 1, but much of the framework to regulate the program are still months away. The South Dakota Department of Health must create certain rules by Oct. 29, promoting several municipalities and counties to figure out some of those guidelines themselves.

Such is the case in Meade County, where the Board of Commissioners heard Tuesday from Deputy State's Attorney Ken Chleborad about the difficulties facing county government in implementing local regulations for "medical cannabis establishments."

Municipal and county governments are able to regulate marijuana cultivation facilities, cannabis testing facilities, product manufacturing facilities and dispensaries. The new law also allows local governments to require facilities to obtain local licenses, permits or registration to operate, Chleborad said.

The county could also require certain location restrictions on where these businesses can be located and charge fees, but the restrictions and licenses. permits and registration would only be applicable on county land, not for municipalities. Cities and towns would have to create their own processes, Chleborad said.