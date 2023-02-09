Conditions at Terry Peak are fantastic for a weekend outdoors, with around 150 inches of snow on the ground this season and temperatures expected in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Saturday, Camp Comfort will rock the Stewart Lodge Bar from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., while Cohort Brewing Company takes over the taps. The Stewart lift and snow carpet will operate until 5 p.m. It's the last chance to "ride until 5" on the Stewart Slope this season.

Terry Peak is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional information on rentals and ticketing can be found at https://terrypeak.com/.