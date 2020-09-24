Construction projects hit a road block

"This was bid during the pandemic, so the situation was known at that time... If there was an issue when he bid it, that would be a different story," Broyles said. "If he had come in on the 27th of May and said something happened and I can't do this, that would be different. To my knowledge, that is not the case."

The biggest area of concern was the highly-used segment of Haines Avenue just north of the Pennington County line. Broyles said that has been the priority.

"They did the cutouts, I believe, last Wednesday and they were there Thursday," he said. "They didn't work Friday or Saturday, and they were not there Monday... I'm not sure what's going on, but it seems our asphalt project is at a standstill."

Broyles said Citrowske wanted to address the Board of Commissioners during the Tuesday meeting, but failed to show up.

Commissioners voted 5-0 to deny the extension request. If the county-wide asphalt project is not completed by the deadline, GTI Companies will be assessed a $500 per day penalty.

Broyles noted that Oct. 15 is the standard seasonal cutoff day because of South Dakota weather.