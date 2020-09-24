Construction projects hit a road block

The Meade County Commission denied a request Tuesday by GTI Companies of Whitewood to extend a county-wide asphalt patching project deadline by six weeks.
GTI Companies was awarded a $343,000 bid on May 26 to complete multiple asphalt patching projects in Meade County on Vanocker Canyon Road, Pleasant Valley Drive, Elk Creek Road, Haines Avenue, Peaceful Pines Road and West Elm Street.
According to the contract, substantial work was to be completed by this Friday with a total completion date of Oct. 9.
However, GTI did not begin the work on the asphalt projects until Sept. 14, county records show. GTI's president Glen Citrowske sent a letter to the commissioners four days prior, on Sept. 10, requesting a six-week extension.
In the letter, Citrowske blamed the delay on the coronavirus pandemic.
"Due to Covid, we have experienced changes and delays to preconstruction meetings and start dates on other projects, product availability, licensing, and most of all, the availability of the work force," Citrowske wrote.
At Tuesday's Meade County Commission meeting, Highway Superintendent Nick Broyles said he recommended the extension denial because there was no fault on the part of the county and that GTI had plenty of time to address any concerns in the nearly four months between when the contract was awarded and when the road work actually began.
"This was bid during the pandemic, so the situation was known at that time... If there was an issue when he bid it, that would be a different story," Broyles said. "If he had come in on the 27th of May and said something happened and I can't do this, that would be different. To my knowledge, that is not the case."
The biggest area of concern was the highly-used segment of Haines Avenue just north of the Pennington County line. Broyles said that has been the priority.
"They did the cutouts, I believe, last Wednesday and they were there Thursday," he said. "They didn't work Friday or Saturday, and they were not there Monday... I'm not sure what's going on, but it seems our asphalt project is at a standstill."
Broyles said Citrowske wanted to address the Board of Commissioners during the Tuesday meeting, but failed to show up.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to deny the extension request. If the county-wide asphalt project is not completed by the deadline, GTI Companies will be assessed a $500 per day penalty.
Broyles noted that Oct. 15 is the standard seasonal cutoff day because of South Dakota weather.
In other business, the commission voted 4-1 to approve Meade County's five-year highway project plan that will be submitted to the state. The one dissenting vote was from District 2 Commissioner Doreen Creed.
The plan calls for $29.6 million in highway rehabilitation and construction through 2025. Creed said she only voted no on principle because some of the projects are not feasible at the time, including a $1 million regrade of Fort Meade Way from Highway 34 to 2.4 miles south of the intersection.
"Since Fort Meade Way is such a lightning rod, I would like to eliminate that from the plan," Creed said Tuesday. "Maybe I'm the only one (on the commission) that feels that way."
The Fort Meade Way project is listed on the plan, but not as a priority until 2025.
"I would just as soon have things on here that literally, legitimately might come to pass," Creed said.
District 3 Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek said the five-year plan is not binding and projects may be added, removed, or re-prioritized.
"This doesn't mean we are going to do all of these projects, but it also provides these plans out there to keep them on vision, and if we get the money, the state would ask if it's on the plan," he said.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
