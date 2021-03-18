Council addresses off-street parking requirements

To enable more efficient site planning, reduce impervious surfaces and help broaden opportunities for revitalization in the downtown core, the city of Spearfish plans to update its off-street parking requirements for multifamily dwellings.

The Spearfish City Council initiated a review of parking rates in multifamily land uses, regardless of zoning, after reviewing a variance request from the developer of an apartment complex seeking an adjustment to the parking requirements.

According to a news release, Spearfish City Code requires 2.25 off-street parking spaces per dwelling unit — with the exception of senior citizen housing — for multifamily housing, with separate requirements for property governed by funding programs administered by the South Dakota Housing and Development Authority.

City staff performed an in-depth review of actual on-site parking usage at four multifamily properties around Spearfish and found that actual parking usage is significantly less than what is required by the ordinance.