Council addresses off-street parking requirements

To enable more efficient site planning, reduce impervious surfaces and help broaden opportunities for revitalization in the downtown core, the city of Spearfish plans to update its off-street parking requirements for multifamily dwellings.
The Spearfish City Council initiated a review of parking rates in multifamily land uses, regardless of zoning, after reviewing a variance request from the developer of an apartment complex seeking an adjustment to the parking requirements.
According to a news release, Spearfish City Code requires 2.25 off-street parking spaces per dwelling unit — with the exception of senior citizen housing — for multifamily housing, with separate requirements for property governed by funding programs administered by the South Dakota Housing and Development Authority.
City staff performed an in-depth review of actual on-site parking usage at four multifamily properties around Spearfish and found that actual parking usage is significantly less than what is required by the ordinance.
Under the proposed update, off-street parking requirements for multifamily housing would use the same formula as the rates for the South Dakota Housing and Development Authority sponsored projects — 1.5 off-street parking spaces per dwelling for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, two off-street parking spaces per dwelling for three-bedroom units and three off-street parking spaces per dwelling for four-bedroom units.
The proposed ordinance would also include garage parking in the formula, where each garage parking stall would count as one-half of an off-street parking space toward the total parking requirement.
The update would enable a more accurate parking requirement, City Planner Jayna Watson said, adding that property owners may always elect to provide more parking than what is required by code.
The Spearfish City Council approved the first reading of the ordinance on Monday, revising the minimum off-street parking requirements and will consider a second reading, following a public hearing, at its April 5 meeting. If approved, the ordinance would go into effect on April 30.