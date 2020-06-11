Couple donates money to cover student lunch balances in Meade County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PIEDMONT | Fifty-three students between Piedmont Valley Elementary and Stagebarn Middle schools will have a fresh start for lunch balances in the 2020-2021 school year.

Tim and Andrea Brady of Kumelos Design & Construction, Inc. in Piedmont donated $2,337.98, the total leftover balance for both schools, last week. A separate anonymous $2,500 donation was made in Sturgis this week.

“It really touches my heart, just their giving spirit and willingness to reach out and look for a way to help in a concrete way and give these families a fresh start,” said Rhonda Ramsdell, food service director for Meade 46-1 School District.

Ramsdell said Tim contacted her asking how he could help with the emergency meals the district started following school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tim said he asked because throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, his company and his employees have been able to continue to work, and his kids used to attend, or attended, both schools and wanted to be able to give back.

“I did it because one, I’m still blessed with ability to make a living and there are probably people unable to pay bills because they’re unemployed right now or their income has been cut severely,” he said.