Crack sealing project to begin on various Spearfish streets

SPEARFISH | The city of Spearfish will begin crack sealing various streets starting late next week or early the following week.

Crack sealing is a preventative measure to seal pavement cracks that occur due to seasonal temperature and weather changes. The process extends the life of roadways by an estimated 10 years and is more economical than conventional pavement reconstruction.

A tar sealant will be used during the process, and a protective covering of biodegradable paper will be applied to protect the tar and keep it from adhering to passing vehicles and pedestrians’ shoes. The biodegradable paper is environmentally friendly, will rapidly deteriorate, and will not need to be removed/cleaned.

“We thank the public in advance for their awareness of and their patience during the project,” Public Works Director Dusty Lee said. “While the appearance of biodegradable paper on our roads is unsightly, the process is a necessary step in the preemptive maintenance of our roads. As an added measure, we have asked the contractor to try their best to keep extraneous debris to a minimum.”

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 605-642-1333.

