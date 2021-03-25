Crews complete major upgrade to Ross Hoists

Contractors completed major mechanical and electrical upgrades this week to the Ross Hoists at Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead.

During upcoming construction of the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility and future operation of the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment, the Ross Hoists will power the excavation of 800,000 tons of waste rock and serve as the conveyance for people, materials and equipment underground. Originally manufactured in the 1930s, the hoists needed to be upgraded to support this ambitious undertaking.

“It’s remarkable that the Ross Hoists were still in such good working condition, although several key components needed to be refurbished or replaced,” said Colton Clark, project engineer with the LBNF/DUNE Project at the Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory.

Mechanical upgrades were made to both the cage hoist, which conveys people and equipment, and the production hoist, which will skip excavated rock to the surface to be crushed and transported to the Open Cut. The upgrades included new motors, brakes and clutches for both hoists, as well as advanced safety features and auxiliary brakes for the cage hoist.