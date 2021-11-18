Dakota Territory Resource Corporation plans Black Hills gold exploration project

Dakota Territory Resource Corporation has filed paperwork to begin drilling 70 gold exploratory holes near the ghost town of Maitland in Lawrence County.

The company is based in Lead and filed an Exploration Notice of Intent, which was received by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources on Nov. 3.

The notice states the company is planning to explore for gold deposits on private land near Maitland, with up to seven one-acre drill pads hosting 10 holes each. The Notice of Intent states each hole could be drilled to a depth of 10,000 feet.

Since the project is on private land, no permit is needed from the state for the drilling. However, regulators can place certain restrictions on the project.

The company claims the drilling sites would be along existing roads, but with the possibility of disturbing one trail by clearing vegetation and widening the trail. The drilling rigs would be on large trucks using core and reverse circulation methods, the notice states.

Dakota Territory Resource has filed a land reclamation plan where disturbed topsoil will be used for regrading and the company would reseed vegetation. All drill holes are required to be plugged.

The company was also required to submit a Cultural Resources Report and lease agreements with the landowners. Those documents are not public. State law prohibits public release of these types of reports, as the state considers them to be confidential.

Dakota Territory Resource Corporation owns eight mineral properties and has a combined ownership and/or surface lease on more than 19,000 acres in the Black Hills. The properties are all located within the Homestake District in the Northern Hills.

The company says the Black Hills is a "low-cost jurisdiction" and cites South Dakota's willingness to work with mining and exploratory companies. The company's website says "South Dakota's exploration and mining regulations are reasonable and comparable to other mining jurisdictions within the United States."

The newest drilling project from Dakota Territory Resources joins three other companies who plan to continue gold exploration in the Black Hills.

