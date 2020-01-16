Deadline nears for Sanford Lab 2020 summer internship applications

LEAD | Sanford Underground Research Facility (Sanford Lab) is in the final days of accepting applications for 2020 summer internships.
Here are 10 reasons why potential applicants should act now.
No matter the area of study, there’s an internship for you.
Through the David Bozied and Chris Bauer internship programs, Sanford Lab offers internships in the fields of Communications; Science; Engineering; Environment, Safety and Health; Education and Outreach; Operations; and Underground Access.
With opportunities in diverse fields, interns gain hands-on experience on unique engineering projects; stimulating science writing; sitewide safety; or experiments in the fields of particle physics, biology, chemistry and geology.
It doesn’t get more unique than Sanford Lab.
Internships are all about the experience. Whether you’re a writer learning how to communicate dark matter research, an engineer learning how to provide electricity to remote locations, or a biologist looking for microbes in dark drifts, you’ll find yourself exploring our unique facility throughout your internship.
Invest in South Dakota STEM.
Sanford Lab is propelling cutting-edge research and education programs in the state of South Dakota. Interns support the development of STEM in our state.
“For Sanford Lab, internships are an investment in the future,” said Peggy Norris, deputy director for Education and Outreach at Sanford Lab. “A strong STEM workforce in South Dakota is crucial for the future health of the lab and its workforce. For the student, internships are an important component of their education. Internships reinforce their choice of careers, or perhaps they will realize that a career path is not for them. In either case, they will learn important life and work skills.”
Spend a summer in the heart of the Black Hills.
In the midst of the Black Hills, Lead offers fantastic hiking trails both locally and in nearby Spearfish Canyon. With hometown restaurants, rich history and beautiful views, Lead is a stunning place to spend your summer.
Take part in Neutrino Day 2020.
Summer interns assist their departments during our free, citywide science festival. Neutrino Day draws thousands of visitors to Lead each July. Whatever your area of study, this is your opportunity to share your passion and work with this community through education and outreach.
Real-world learning is matched with hands-on experience.
Internship programs offer students valuable experience while helping meet the challenges of operating the deepest underground science laboratory in the United States.
“My internship provided me hands-on dark matter research; I worked with researchers from LUX and the Majorana Demonstrator experiment to help calibrate detectors,” said Joseph Mammo, a science intern at Sanford Lab in 2016. Now, he is a graduate assistant in the physics department at the University of South Dakota. “I also developed and implemented my own data analysis software that analyzes the underground data collected at Sanford Lab using multiple particle detectors. It was an extensive experience in data analysis and dark matter research.”
At the end of a 10-week program, each intern will give a presentation about their experience at Sanford Lab.
It’s worth the competition.
We receive dozens of applications for a limited number of positions each year. But trust us, it’s worth applying.
“This year was the third time I applied for an internship here,” said Bradley Drake, an engineering intern in 2018. “In the past, I just didn’t have the right experience. This year I really focused on nuclear engineering and worked really hard because I wanted to make it in. It finally paid off.”
Find your niche in a multifaceted organization.
Our diverse departments are always working together. By working in a multifaceted organization, you’ll sharpen your specific skills while learning to consider the safety, environmental, scientific, logistic, educational, global and public impacts of each project.
Discover a world of opportunity.
“During their presentations, I caught two interesting comments from interns,” said Constance Walter, communications director at Sanford Lab. “One student said the experience opened her eyes to an entire spectrum of career choices she hadn’t considered before. Another said the experience helped him narrow down his choice to a specific field. That's what internships are all about.”
Whether you want to discover more opportunities or narrow down your choices, real-world experiences can help you discover your passion.
Our people make it work.
The staff at Sanford Lab are dedicated to the success of this facility and each person here. You’ll work alongside professionals who have contributed to this facility for more than a decade, as well as visit with experts from around the world. We’re excited for you to join the team.
“The summer internship program is a win-win for Sanford Lab and the students,” said June Apaza, former director of Education and Outreach. “The students are provided a valuable real-world learning experience and Sanford Lab benefits from having these talented students in the summer workforce.”
The deadline to apply is coming up quickly, Jan. 20, 2020. Visit our website to apply or for details concerning the period of employment, compensation and eligibility.
For more information on internships at Sanford Lab, contact Peggy Norris at 605-722-5049 or pnorris@sanfordlab.org.