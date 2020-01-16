Deadline nears for Sanford Lab 2020 summer internship applications

Discover a world of opportunity.

“During their presentations, I caught two interesting comments from interns,” said Constance Walter, communications director at Sanford Lab. “One student said the experience opened her eyes to an entire spectrum of career choices she hadn’t considered before. Another said the experience helped him narrow down his choice to a specific field. That's what internships are all about.”

Whether you want to discover more opportunities or narrow down your choices, real-world experiences can help you discover your passion.

Our people make it work.

The staff at Sanford Lab are dedicated to the success of this facility and each person here. You’ll work alongside professionals who have contributed to this facility for more than a decade, as well as visit with experts from around the world. We’re excited for you to join the team.

“The summer internship program is a win-win for Sanford Lab and the students,” said June Apaza, former director of Education and Outreach. “The students are provided a valuable real-world learning experience and Sanford Lab benefits from having these talented students in the summer workforce.”