Deadwood All In Freestyle Motocross show is coming back for the second year in a row.
Set for Sept. 7 at the Days of '76 Deadwood Event Center, the freestyle motocross is known to be one of the most action-packed sports in the industry.
Professionals fly over a 75-foot gap from metal take off ramps 35-plus feet in the air, tackling the unimaginable tricks, back flips and letting go of the bike completely. Picture a modern day Evil Knievel — but maybe a little more crazy.
The event will feature riders from Nitro Circus, X-Games, Winter X Games, Red Bull X Fighters and Nitro World Games.
Top riders from around the world include:
Axell "Slay" Hodges (@axellhodges)
Vicki Golden (@vgolden423)
Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg (@twitchthis8)
James Carter (@carterfmx)
Keith Sayers (@kiethsayers)
Billy Kohut (@billykohut )
Willie Elam (@welam10)
Brody Wilson (@brodywilsonfmx)
Nick Dunne (@dunne78)
This show is going to feature the best in the world. We have riders from all around the globe. There will even be a snowmobile in the dirt — you have to see it to believe it.
The gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $11-$26, depending on seats, and are available at blackhillsvacations.tix.com.