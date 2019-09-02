{{featured_button_text}}

Deadwood All In Freestyle Motocross show is coming back for the second year in a row.

Set for Sept. 7 at the Days of '76 Deadwood Event Center, the freestyle motocross is known to be one of the most action-packed sports in the industry.

Professionals fly over a 75-foot gap from metal take off ramps 35-plus feet in the air, tackling the unimaginable tricks, back flips and letting go of the bike completely. Picture a modern day Evil Knievel — but maybe a little more crazy.

The event will feature riders from Nitro Circus, X-Games, Winter X Games, Red Bull X Fighters and Nitro World Games. 

Top riders from around the world include:

Axell "Slay" Hodges (@axellhodges)

Vicki Golden (@vgolden423)

Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg (@twitchthis8)

James Carter (@carterfmx)

Keith Sayers (@kiethsayers)

Billy Kohut (@billykohut )

Willie Elam (@welam10)

Brody Wilson (@brodywilsonfmx)

Nick Dunne (@dunne78)

This show is going to feature the best in the world. We have riders from all around the globe. There will even be a snowmobile in the dirt — you have to see it to believe it.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $11-$26, depending on seats, and are available at blackhillsvacations.tix.com.

