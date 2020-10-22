Deadwood casinos outperform September 2019 gaming totals by 18%

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It is obvious that visitors feel comfortable with Deadwood’s COVID-19 guidelines and the investment that Governor Noem made in additional tourism marketing is reaping great dividends," Rodman said.

David Schneiter, general manager of Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort, said many visitors are coming from surrounding states.

"I think a lot of people are apprehensive about getting on an airplane and flying to other places for gaming," he said. "The majority of people I have been talking to are folks who are within a short drive to Deadwood — like Montana, Colorado, Nebraska and other surrounding states. Instead of getting on a plane, they are getting in their cars and coming to Deadwood."

Schneiter said people are attracted to Deadwood because of the smaller resort properties and the hospitality they receive.

"People tell me all the time how friendly we are and the level of care they get in Deadwood makes all the difference," he said. "Also, with the pandemic, they know we are taking extra care to make it as safe as possible, and I think they are also attracted to us because we aren't these huge resort properties with tons of people. They can get the same amenities here in Deadwood without the large crowds."