Deadwood casinos see good November

Deadwood's casinos continue to see record results in 2021, with November's gaming handle increasing by more than 30% over November 2020 and year-to-date topping more than $1.4 billion.

According to a report from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, the November gaming handle increased 30.38% over November 2020, despite a slight decrease in sports wagering handle from the previous month. The report shows gamblers put more than $109 million in slot machines, $6.4 million in table game bets, and $717,774 in sports bets.

In all, visitors to Deadwood's casinos spent more than $116 million on wagers in November.

Slot machine handle increasing by 29.2% and table game handle increased by 36.39% when compared to November 2020, the report showed. This was the third report to include bets on sporting events after it was legalized.

The casinos had a taxable adjusted gross revenue of more than $10.2 million in November, with $923,935.23 in taxes due to various state, county and local government entities.

"The perfect fall weather coupled with an outstanding event and concert series lineup came together to set a record for Deadwood gaming in November,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "Also, the ability to wager on your favorite sporting event has brought new sports enthusiasts to Deadwood.”

Through the first 11 months of 2021, gamblers in Deadwood have spent more than $1.4 billion on wagers, an increase of 37.2% over 2020. Last year, casinos were temporarily closed with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far in 2021, slot machines handled more than $1.3 billion, a 36.33% increase over the same time period in 2020. Table games have seen nearly $84.3 million in bets made, a 48.61% gain from 2020.

The report showed casinos rewarded players with nearly $1.4 million in "free play" during November.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

