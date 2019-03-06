If you love fine food, wine and distinctive brews, don’t miss the annual Forks, Corks & Kegs: Food, Wine and Beer Festival on April 5-6 in Deadwood.
Sample a variety of beer and wine at various tasting venues across town. Each location will feature its chef’s finest culinary creation paired with the perfect beverage. Then, head to the grand finale, a Grand Tasting, featuring dozens of beer and wine varieties and light hors d’oeuvres.
Festival passes include: wine tastings and an appetizer crawl on Friday; on Saturday, Deadwood Dine Around, Grand Tasting and a commemorative wine glass, discounted cigar tasting, plus an event guide and free trolley rides all weekend when you show your lanyard.
VIP tickets for 2019 are sold out, according to the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce website.
Open container times will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 5 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 6. Beer and wine are only allowed in city-approved cups, and all open containers must stay within the designated zones for the event.
Tickets are $75, and are available at ticketmaster.com.