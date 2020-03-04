DEADWOOD DUDETTE: Dawn Burns strives to attract visitors to the town she loves

Q: You’ve been in Deadwood for more than a half-century. In your mind, how would you characterize its transformation?

A: To me, when gaming was introduced in 1989, there were many changes, but I thought most were for the good. We hear it on the road — “Oh god, we love Deadwood or you ruined Deadwood.” You can get defensive when you love your town. But when you explain how gaming saved Deadwood and has helped so many other South Dakota communities along the way, they begin to realize that maybe it wasn’t all for the worst, that there was a lot of good that came out of it. Some would say we built our entire history on the death of one man — Wild Bill Hickok. To me that’s staggering. It may not have been as significant at the time, but it certainly is now.

Q: You’re involved in marketing Deadwood to the world. What makes the fabled town worth visiting and what kind of success have you had in bringing groups to the community?