DEADWOOD DUDETTE: Dawn Burns strives to attract visitors to the town she loves

Born in Philip, raised in Deadwood and a mom at 16, Dawn Burns fell in love with the Black Hills at an early age and has spent a lifetime working to make it better. Now, she’s in a position to share that affinity with the world.
The eldest daughter of Gordon Bertrand, a telephone company employee, and Darlene Kirvanek, a registered nurse, Burns learned about hard work as a child, helping raise her eight siblings. After giving birth to daughter Amy at 16 and a short-lived marriage, she found herself as a single mother working at the Prospector Gift Shop on Main Street for many years before being employed as director of sales for Black Hills gold jewelry manufacturer F.L. Thorpe at its Main Street outlet in Deadwood.
Along the way, she met Ron Burns, a diamond driller and later a foreman at the Homestake Gold Mine in Lead and among the last of its thousands of workers to depart the famed mine when it eventually closed in 2002.
“I knew his sisters growing up and he was about 10 years older than me and such a nice guy,” Burns, 59, said recently. “He’s just a great man, so thoughtful, and I felt like I hit the jackpot.”
The couple married on Deadwood’s Main Street during Charlie Utter Days in June 1994, blending a family of four boys and one girl. Now, decades later, the two are proud to have 15 grandchildren.
For the past five years, Dawn Burns has served as director of sales for the Deadwood Chamber, touting the town’s attributes to prospective visitors ranging from military and family reunions to major conventions and fraternal organizations such as the Shriners. It’s a job involving teamwork and she’s grown to love it.
“Like most sales positions, whether its people, motorcoach or convention groups, it’s about building relationships and it’s been an honor to help some of these people achieve their goals and make them shine,” she said. “It’s very satisfying.”
We sat down with Burns on a snowy day in late February to see what makes her tick, what still trips her trigger, and ask about a new position she’s acquired that allows her to “sell” Deadwood to potential visitors from around the world.
Q: I understand you are somewhat leery of horses, yet you served on the near-century-old Days of ’76 Committee, which stages one of the most successful outdoor rodeos in the country and even became chair of the committee at one point. Of course, you’re married to a confirmed cowboy.
A: I served on the Days of ’76 Committee for 23 years and became its first female chair in 2013, which was its 91st year. My husband, Ron, was very involved, so I began volunteering. If I wanted to be with him, that was the deal. You do some very strange things for love.
Q: You’ve been in Deadwood for more than a half-century. In your mind, how would you characterize its transformation?
A: To me, when gaming was introduced in 1989, there were many changes, but I thought most were for the good. We hear it on the road — “Oh god, we love Deadwood or you ruined Deadwood.” You can get defensive when you love your town. But when you explain how gaming saved Deadwood and has helped so many other South Dakota communities along the way, they begin to realize that maybe it wasn’t all for the worst, that there was a lot of good that came out of it. Some would say we built our entire history on the death of one man — Wild Bill Hickok. To me that’s staggering. It may not have been as significant at the time, but it certainly is now.
Q: You’re involved in marketing Deadwood to the world. What makes the fabled town worth visiting and what kind of success have you had in bringing groups to the community?
A: We have wonderful history and its rich — from mining and frontier settlement to Chinese history. When I talk about the archeology digs of Deadwood and when they learn we uncovered 400,000 artifacts in just one dig, many people are astounded. When you’re a destination marketing organization like the Deadwood Chamber, sometimes it’s hard to track how well you’ve done, but I will say that my predecessors set me up for success by all the hard work that came before me and what we can do in the future. I think we’re successful. We’re certainly not your typical tourist town. We’re a community of approximately 1,000 people who entertain more than 2 million people a year. That’s makes us pretty special. In fact, we have more hotel rooms than we have residents and that makes us a bit different.
Q: In 2026, Deadwood will celebrate 150 years of life. What do you see as its biggest challenges and what will keep the town intriguing over its next century?
A: I hate to say it, but parking will probably still be our biggest challenge (laughs). Seriously, people sometimes think we’re just a town to gamble in. But we have everything to offer here — a history that is so unique, incredible scenery and we know how to have fun. For the most part, seven people and our valued volunteers stage every special event in Deadwood with the exception of the Days of ‘76 and the Deadwood Jam. We work hard and we probably work our volunteers even harder. We couldn’t do it without them. From the new Days of ‘76 Museum to the Adams House & Museum to stagecoach rides and the Shiloh Horse Rescue to Deadwood Alive, Outlaw Square and the new Brothel Tour, we continue to evolve while we embrace our past.
Q: You’ve spent nearly two decades being involved with the National Tour Association, a business organization comprised of tour operators and travel planners from around the globe dedicated to promoting travel in North America. In November, you were elected as a director on NTA’s board. What do you hope Deadwood gains from that affiliation?
A: Yes, I’ve been involved with the organization for nearly 20 years, the last five years representing Deadwood as a destination marketing organization to NTA. My first board meeting is in March in Anchorage, Alaska, when it hosts NTA Contact with members, sponsors and tour companies from around the world. I feel like it’s my duty. You have to give back at some point. You can’t just take, and an organization with that high of a profile can only do good for Deadwood. On the other hand, it’s very humbling and I’m very nervous about it.
Q: When you’re not at the Chamber, attending some far-off function or marketing our special slice of the world to prospective visitors, what do you and Ron enjoy doing most?
A: We have 15 grandkids and we love seeing them and our children at every opportunity. We’re kind of home bodies. We believe we have our own slice of heaven right here. But, I do like to travel. I think it was the first time I went to Europe, and I was enchanted. My family fills my heart, but travel feeds my soul.