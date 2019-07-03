Jena Sierks, aka Calamity Jane, stands before an assembled crowd of about 150 tourists, smirking at a comment one of her fellow Deadwood Alive western re-enactors has just delivered. She then guzzles from a bottle of alleged elixir only to spit it out when informed it’s not an alcohol-laced beverage, but simply grape juice. The crowd roars.
In her seventh summer performing 10 to 14 shows per day with Deadwood’s highly visible troupe of Main Street actors, Sierks is the single mom of daughter America Jane Adkins, a 13-year-old music-lover who will enter eighth grade at Lead-Deadwood Middle School this fall.
When she’s not dressed as one of the Wild West’s most recognized legends, who purportedly howled at the moon, you’re likely to find the 36-year-old North Platte, Neb., native cleaning the Deadwood hospital or driving a cab, hell-bent on making her own way in her new-found home in the Black Hills.
Adopted by a “wonderful family” in Nebraska when she was a youngster, Sierks recalls a childhood filled with private schools, voice lessons and softball. She graduated from high school at 16, took nursing courses, and then spent 13 years working with private patients, helping Alzheimer’s sufferers and working in hospice care.
The lure of the Black Hills brought her north eight years ago. “I just fell in love with the beauty of the National Forest and I just wanted to be in Deadwood,” she says. “It felt like the place, like home.”
We sat down with Sierks between one of her Deadwood Alive shows and asked her what makes her tick, why she loves portraying Martha “Calamity Jane” Canary, and what keeps her coming back to entertain thousands of Black Hills summer visitors.
Q: What intrigues you most about the one-woman cyclone know as Calamity Jane and how’d you land the job?
A: I auditioned after seeing an ad in the newspaper in 2013, and it was a blind audition. It was really easy because I just had to be a crazy version of myself and I knew I nailed. I studied up on her after I landed the job. Calamity was really legendary all over the world. Most folks don’t know that she once rode a buffalo down Main Street in Rapid City. Everybody knows the name and she was such an interesting character. She was a great storyteller and a one-woman cyclone, but she had a soft side. She nursed smallpox patients when most people were reluctant to go near them.
Q: Calamity was best-known for riding into Deadwood with Wild Bill Hickok, who once reportedly offered her $50 to take a bath. Of course, she’s buried next to him at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Understanding she was not extremely family friendly, how do you portray her in the family friendly summers in Deadwood?
A: My version is my interpretation of her. It’s come from the Doris Day musical, historical research of her and the HBO "Deadwood" series, all mixed together the night before I started this job. Every afternoon we play cards with kids, a Deadwood-style Go Fish. It requires a little mischievousness mixed with patience. And while we’re sitting there, we teach them about Faro and other historic aspects of Deadwood, all while creating some great memories they can take home.
Q: What is the most unusual or humorous occurrence you’ve experienced so far playing Calamity Jane on the streets of Deadwood?
A: The jokes and times spent with the guys in Deadwood Alive, our troupe. We’ve stuck Miranda Lambert, a country star, in a phone booth during the Rally. And her crime was being wanted for bad singing. She loved it. Every day a kid says something that blows you away. One kid, during the Trial of Jack McCall, called one of our characters a “man baby” and the entire kid jury started chanting, “Man baby! Man baby!” It was hysterical.
Q: What are the most difficult and enjoyable aspects of your job with Deadwood Alive?
A: The difficult part would be the hours. This troupe has probably some of the hardest working people in Deadwood — six days a week from 1 to 9, 10 to 14 shows a day. We have Sundays off from shooting each other. Even the Lord had to rest a day. The enjoyment involves the ability and freedom to connect with people, while teaching the history of the Black Hills and the characters who formed the legends.
Q: For those who don’t know this wild and wooly town all that well, what would you hope visitors gain from their Deadwood experience?
A: The knowledge of the history of the region, starting with the Native American heritage, carrying through the mining era, and leading up to current day with Deadwood becoming a destination for so many people. I talk to 100,000 people each summer, and I want to make them stop and look around and see how beautiful it is. As Calamity, I’ve probably made 100,000 people howl at the moon with me, because it’s fun and you can.