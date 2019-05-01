Even as the snow melts and gives way to summer, filling creeks to their banks and beckoning wildlife to the alpine meadows of the Black Hills after a long winter’s nap, Christmas is on Tracy Island’s mind.
For as long as most Lead and Deadwood residents can remember, the 48-year-old Island has served as the Secret Santa for the sister cities, squirreling away thousands of low-cost gifts that will eventually find a place on the shelves of Deadwood’s Santa Shop right before the holidays.
There, just steps away from the Lead-Deadwood Elementary School on upper Main Street, more than 500 elementary and middle school students will gleefully shop for Christmas gifts for their parents, siblings and even pets. Island and her bevy of elves who volunteer in the selfless enterprise say that’s important in a place where nearly half the students are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches.
And, for nearly two decades, Island has kept the spirit of Christmas alive, not just during the holidays, but all year long. You see, no matter the month, Island and her cadre of elves search stores and online sites, and make bargains with wholesalers willing to give Deadwood’s Secret Santa deals that allow every child to experience the wonders of the season, no matter their parent’s financial status.
At the Santa Shop, students discover a near-overwhelming selection of gifts conveniently priced at $1, $2, $3 and $5. Prospective presents range from body soaps at two for a dollar, to extravagant perfumes and colognes, professional sports hats and apparel, and electronics valued at far more than the children could ever pay. In recent years, as many as 65 children have shown up with empty pockets, but thanks to donations from other families, local businesses, and civic and fraternal organizations, every child in need gets $10 to shop, no matter what.
We sat down with Island recently to learn how she keeps the spirit of giving in her heart all-year long, and what drives her and her elves toward the holidays, even as summer approaches and twinkling of Christmas lights have long faded away.
Q: You obviously have a soft spot in your heart for the youngsters of Lead and Deadwood. What makes these two sister cities so wonderful?
A: I was born in Deadwood and I grew up here. I lived in Lead until the fourth grade when we moved to Deadwood. We’re pretty blessed. We have the most amazing people who live and work here, the teachers, the school administrators, people like Superintendent Dan Leikvold, Middle School Principal Jay Beagle, and Elementary Principal Tim Costers. They make it fun and easy and they are constantly being so supportive.
Q: Why did you get involved with the Santa Shop?
A: It was already in operation when I joined the local parent-teacher organization, and they were purchasing all of the items the month before, in November. We decided that I would just start buying the day after Christmas, and store it, because that’s when we could find the bargains. Today it’s a year-round affair and, although we’re just about done shopping now, we’re already wrapping. It involves dozens of volunteers and hundreds and hundreds of hours. And, more than 7,000 children have gone through the Santa Shop since its inception.
Q: What have been your greatest challenges with mounting this effort year after year?
A: In 2013, as Winter Storm Atlas descended on western South Dakota, my father’s garage housing our entire Santa Shop inventory burned to the ground. We lost $14,000 in inventory just weeks before Christmas and the Santa Shop’s scheduled opening. But, thanks to the insurance company it came out fine, but we scrambled to replace thousands of gifts in time to open Santa’s Shop. Fortunately, there are dozens of Secret Santas in Deadwood and the shops in town donated gifts and so many individuals generously stepped up and offered cash contributions. When I think of their kindness, it makes me cry.
Q: What do you find most gratifying?
A: There are so many things. The big thing, during Christmas, is making sure every single child can shop, from pre-school to eighth grade, and we make sure every kid can afford to buy things for their families, even if they can’t afford it. We buy things at 75-90 percent off, and now we’re even working with wholesalers, and we never pay more than half of the retail value. We even allow adults to shop after all the kids have gone through. It still improves every year, bit by bit, but we buy 2,500-3,000 items per year.
Q: In all those years, what made you most proud and is there an instance that left you speechless?
A: It will make me cry to talk about it. I always feel you can judge yourself by your friends. I’d have to say I am most proud of this group of people we’ve put together who work on the Santa Shop. We have the most amazing team. I’m proud of being a part of that because we make a difference. Many of the kids would never been in a position to buy their parents something and this allows them to do just that. The best part is when you personally take a child around and they find something and they light up and say, “My dad or mom will love this.” Every single time they find something perfect for every single member of their family. We’ve been able to put together a program that make kids proud to give something to those they love. And, it happens over and over and over.