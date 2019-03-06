Here's a schedule of events for the coming month in Deadwood. Visit www.deadwood.com for more information.
March 9: Thunder From Down Under, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand (for more information, see Page 9)
March 15-16: St. Patrick's Day weekend celebration, various locations (for more information, see Page 6)
March 16: St. Patrick’s Day – Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by learning about Irish immigrants who called the Black Hills home. Discover why they left their homeland, why they came to the Black Hills, and how their culture still has an influence on the area. Light refreshments provided. For students in grades K-6; Days of '76 Museum; 10 a.m. to noon; $6 for members and $11 for non-members. Reservations required. Call Amanda Brown, education director, at 578-1657 for reservations.
March 21: Deadwood's Progressive Dinner, 5-10 p.m., various locations
March 23: Travis Tritt and the Cadillac Three, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand (for more information, see Page 8)
March 28: Preservation Thursday: Mirror, Mirror on the Wall, I am My Mother After All. You say or do something and you wonder, “where did that come from?” only to remember your mother said and did that and suddenly you realize you have become your mother. Audience members will be reminded of common expressions used by our mothers, along with humorous stories that help us understand the powerful gene pool from which we came. The presentation by South Dakota Humanities Council Speaker’s Bureau Scholar Phyllis Schrag includes inspiring quotes attributed to notable famous women of all generations. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; noon; admission by donation.
March 30: Whispering Angels by ND medium Eliza Potratz, 2-4:30 p.m., The Lodge at Deadwood.
April 3: Vanished South Dakota: Towns of Yesterday, Days of '76 Museum
April 5-6: Forks, Corks & Kegs, various locations (for more information, see Page 13)