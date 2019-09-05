DEADWOOD | According to statistics released recently by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, the July 2019 gaming handle showed a 13.35 percent increase.
According to a release, July's slot machine handle increased by 14.10 percent when compared to the same month last year.
The table game handle was up slightly at 2.07 percent when compared to 2018 July’s table game numbers.
Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,712,026 in "free-play" for the month of July, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $10,645,811 for July 2019.
"2019 continues to be Deadwood’s turnaround year,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "We are pleased to have a year-to-date increase of 5.24 percent through July.”
The hotel occupancy rate was also up in July when compared with July 2018 numbers. According to monthly data recently released by Deadwood's City Finance Office, hotels in Deadwood had an occupancy rate of 75.03 percent for February 2019, which is a 0.57 percent increase when compared with July 2018.
"Deadwood’s hotel occupancy rate also increased slightly," said Rodman. "However due to less available inventory, Deadwood hotel operators rented 218 less room nights than last July.
"Deadwood's July occupancy rate change was above the national July hotel occupancy increase of 0.4 percent," Rodman added. “And Deadwood’s occupancy rate was above the national hotel occupancy rate of 73.8 percent for July 2019."