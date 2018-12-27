Deadwood’s November gaming revenues showed a decrease of 3.7 percent, with slot machine handle sliding by 4.25 percent when compared to November of 2017, according to figures released Wednesday by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.
However, the table game handle rose 4.55 percent when compared to 2017’s November table game numbers. Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,381,198 in free-play for the month of November, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $7,109,100 for November 2018.
"Although some winter weather in November negatively affected our slot revenue, our table game revenue managed another healthy increase,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "We are encouraged that Deadwood is continuing on track for a positive year of increased revenues."
For the year through the end of November, Deadwood’s gaming revenue is up .89 percent over 2017’s numbers.
Rodman said Deadwood residents and the business community are eagerly awaiting the project groundbreaking for Deadwood’s downtown square, to be called Outlaw Plaza, set for Jan. 7.
“We need to keep Deadwood competitive and the development of this plaza will give us incredible entertainment options to complement Deadwood’s current offerings,” he said.