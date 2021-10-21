Deadwood gets weird for Halloween

Deadwood's annual Halloween party — Deadweird — is set for Oct. 29-30, and there's $10,000 in cash and prizes for costume contest winners.

The spooky, supernatural, cute and creative swarm the streets and businesses of Deadwood. Thousands of people will dress to impress throughout the weekend. The festivities kick off Friday, Oct. 29, with the eighth annual Monster Ball at Saloon No. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Monster Ball includes live music by The Cowardly Lions, dancing and prizes. Participants for both nights must be 21+.

Saturday, Oct. 30, the Silverado Casino and Historic Franklin Hotel will host the annual Deadweird Costume Contest. With more than $10,000 in cash and prizes, this event summons the most elaborate costumes in South Dakota and the region.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three places in several categories. Entrants register for the contest from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. in Outlaw Square. Judging will take place in the Silverado Casino and Historic Franklin Hotel from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. Winners will be announced at 9:30 p.m.

Hundreds of people register for the costume contest, with thousands more packing the streets in costume to get in on the celebrations. Venues throughout Deadwood will host their own costume contests and Halloween-themed promotions.

