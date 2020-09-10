Deadwood History kicks off fall, winter events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEADWOOD | History abounds in several events planned for Deadwood in October and December, starting with a paranormal investigation tour of one of Deadwood's most haunted sites.

Rose Spiers, communications director for Deadwood History, said the organization has once again teamed up with Black Hills Paranormal Investigations for exclusive 90-minute tours of the Adams House, where participants can learn about the history behind the darker stories of the home.

The tours are set for Oct. 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24 and are limited to 20 people per investigation. Spiers said participants will be able to search for paranormal activity using digital audio recorders, periscopes, laser grids, Ovilus, and EMF meters.

"Investigations are offered at 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $35," Spiers said in an email to the Journal. "You must be at least 12 years old to participate. Ages 12 – 16 must be accompanied by an adult."

Psychic readings with Dani Jo Butler, owner of Sacred Soul LLC, will be available following each investigation in the gentleman’s smoking room for $20 per person. Those wishing to have readings must be at least 18 to participate and groups are limited to six people per session.