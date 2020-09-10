Deadwood History kicks off fall, winter events

DEADWOOD | History abounds in several events planned for Deadwood in October and December, starting with a paranormal investigation tour of one of Deadwood's most haunted sites.
Rose Spiers, communications director for Deadwood History, said the organization has once again teamed up with Black Hills Paranormal Investigations for exclusive 90-minute tours of the Adams House, where participants can learn about the history behind the darker stories of the home.
The tours are set for Oct. 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24 and are limited to 20 people per investigation. Spiers said participants will be able to search for paranormal activity using digital audio recorders, periscopes, laser grids, Ovilus, and EMF meters.
"Investigations are offered at 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $35," Spiers said in an email to the Journal. "You must be at least 12 years old to participate. Ages 12 – 16 must be accompanied by an adult."
Psychic readings with Dani Jo Butler, owner of Sacred Soul LLC, will be available following each investigation in the gentleman’s smoking room for $20 per person. Those wishing to have readings must be at least 18 to participate and groups are limited to six people per session.
Spiers said face masks are required inside the Adams House and gift shop, and will be provided if needed.
Reservations are required. Purchase tickets online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800 for more information.
Another October event will focus on the Homestake Water System's history with a presentation by Curt Betcher for Preservation Thursday on Oct. 15.
Spier said the presentation begins at 12 p.m. Oct. 15, and will be held at Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, 150 Sherman St., in Deadwood. The event is free for members of Deadwood History and $5 for non-members. Face masks are required.
Betcher's presentation will explore the Homestake water system, which was constructed in the early 1880s by Homestake Mine. It now supplies all water for the Lead-Deadwood area.
Historic celebrations continue into the holiday season with Christmas tours of the Adams House set for Dec. 3-5 and again on Dec. 10-12. Spier said the historic home will be elegantly dressed for the holiday season. The open house-style tours will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets are $8 for members and $12 for non-members, $5 for children 6 – 12, and free to children 5 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at DeadwoodHistory.com or at the door.
Young people will also have to opportunity to create homemade gifts for the holiday season during the Holiday Gift Workshop on Dec. 12. Spier said participants will make and decorate a handmade journal, design wooden bracelets, put together a wind spinner, craft a photo display, and more. Packaging and wrapping paper will be available.
The workshop will take place at the Days of '76 Museum from 10 a.m. to noon for students in grades K-6. The program is free, but reservations are required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
