Deadwood’s second annual Progressive Dinner is March 21, featuring five locations in town.
The event is "prix fixe," meaning a fixed price for a four-course meal. Dine at a different restaurant for each course, and hear an update on Deadwood’s upcoming Outlaw Square.
Tickets are $50 per person and are available at the Silverado Players Club, 709 Main St., Deadwood.
Schedule:
5–6 p.m.: Aperitif (drinks or hors d'oeuvres) at His & Hers Ale House & Wine Bar
6–6:30 p.m.: Appetizer at Deadwood Mountain Grand
7–7:30 p.m.: Soup at the Martin Mason
8–9 p.m.: Entree at Legends Steakhouse
9–10 p.m.: Dessert and digestif (alcoholic beverage served after a meal to aid digestion) at the Deadwood Social Club