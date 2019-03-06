Try 3 months for $3

Deadwood’s second annual Progressive Dinner is March 21, featuring five locations in town. 

The event is "prix fixe," meaning a fixed price for a four-course meal. Dine at a different restaurant for each course, and hear an update on Deadwood’s upcoming Outlaw Square.

Tickets are $50 per person and are available at the Silverado Players Club, 709 Main St., Deadwood.

Schedule:

5–6 p.m.: Aperitif (drinks or hors d'oeuvres) at His & Hers Ale House & Wine Bar

6–6:30 p.m.: Appetizer at Deadwood Mountain Grand

7–7:30 p.m.: Soup at the Martin Mason

8–9 p.m.: Entree at Legends Steakhouse

9–10 p.m.: Dessert and digestif (alcoholic beverage served after a meal to aid digestion) at the Deadwood Social Club

