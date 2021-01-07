Deadwood hotel occupancy falls in November

DEADWOOD | While the gaming business has been a boon for Deadwood recently, the hotel industry is showing slight losses for November.

According to monthly data released Monday by Deadwood’s City Finance Office, the hotel occupancy rate for November was 28.61%, down 0.91% when compared with November 2019 numbers.

The report shows Deadwood hotels rented 13,219 rooms this November, which is down 993 rooms when compared to November 2019.

“Deadwood’s hotel business still lags behind our gaming revenues,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “While Deadwood saw strong gaming numbers in November, the mild temperatures impacted our occupancy numbers.”

Deadwood’s November hotel occupancy rate also lagged behind the national hotel occupancy rate of 40.3%. The report showed Deadwood’s year-to-date hotel occupancy is down 7.98%, which equates to renting 56,390 less rooms in 2020 than 2019.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Deadwood's gaming industry reported last month that November's gaming handle increased by more than 13% over the same time period in 2019.