Deadwood Mardi Gras will rock the streets Feb. 21-22

In the midst of wintry weather, Deadwood rolls out its warm Cajun welcome mat Feb. 21-22 with the best Mardi Gras celebration north of New Orleans, complete with free food, a parade, live music and a raucous weekend party that generally attracts thousands of bead-lovers.

Festivities get underway from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 with a Deadwood Cajun Feast replete with free Cajun appetizers, soups, entrees and desserts at venues throughout town. Then at 8 p.m., the party starts with a masquerade ball and the coronation of a king and queen, accompanied by live music from Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble at the Historic Franklin Hotel.

“We’re bringing back the Cajun Feast on Friday, which has become a favorite,” said Deadwood Chamber Executive Director Lee Harstad, whose organization hosts the soiree. “Participants will find flavorful Cajun courses at different locations in town. We also will have a new king and queen presiding over the festivities, something we do every year, which is voted upon on the Historic Deadwood Facebook page.”

