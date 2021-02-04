Deadwood Mardi Gras will rock the streets this weekend

At 9 p.m. Saturday, the free after-party and dancing begins at the Deadwood Mountain Grand with live music performed by Curley Taylor.

Harstad warned of the expected cold temperatures and chance of snow for the weekend.

“You just never know, so it’s good to be prepared for all levels of the weather spectrum. On a cold Mardi Gras, there’s something about a dragon or a volcano with lights galore cruising down Main Street that warms you up," he said. "Cajun music and food surely doesn’t hurt either, and of course our saloons, restaurants, shops and casinos all welcome the Mardi Gras partygoers.”

Harstad said Deadwood’s Mardi Gras, which has only grown in popularity, affords regional residents a chance to get off the couch, away from the television, and celebrate this singularly wild Cajun holiday.

“We’re always working to bring people to town, especially in the ‘off-peak’ times,” he said. “Deadwood is open for business 24-7-365, and events like Mardi Gras help our businesses. It’s a great way to break up that cabin fever and get up and visit the beautiful winter scenery in Deadwood and the Black Hills.”