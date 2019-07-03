July is a big month for music at the Deadwood Mountain Grand.
In addition to Easton Corbin's July 4 performance, the venue will host concerts from rock star Melissa Etheridge, rising country band Midland and veteran country duo Bellamy Brothers.
Melissa Etheridge
One of the most celebrated rock stars of the modern era, singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will perform 8 p.m. July 6 in the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center.
A news release from the Deadwood Mountain Grand said Etheridge was born on May 29, 1961, in Leavenworth, Kan. The younger of two girls born to John and Elizabeth Etheridge, a high school teacher and computer consultant respectively, Etheridge grew up in what she later described as a lonely home, where her family offered little in the way of emotional support.
For solace and companionship, Etheridge turned to music, picking up her first guitar at the age of 8. She took lessons, finding refuge in her family's basement, where she wrote and played her music. When she got older, Etheridge started playing for friends. Even at a young age, Etheridge wrote songs from the heart, with lyrics that spoke of pain, love and abandonment.
"I learned very early on that I could write truths," Etheridge later told CNN, according to the release. "I could write about sadness or anger, where I couldn't actually speak it."
At the age of 12, Etheridge began playing with other musicians, largely male country-music groups at local bars around her hometown. Her hoarse voice was evident even then, though, and her concerned parents had her work briefly with a voice coach.
In 1979, the 18-year-old Etheridge realized her dream of moving out of Leavenworth to pursue a career in music. Eventually she moved to Los Angeles, and it wasn't long before Etheridge found decent work in the clubs around the city. She had a manager, too, who soon helped her land a desirable five-night-a-week residency at the Executive Suite in Long Beach.
In 1984, Etheridge caught a break when she was hired as a songwriter for A&M Records, giving the young musician the chance to write songs for B-movies.
Etheridge's career lept forward in 1986, when Island Records president Chris Blackwell heard her perform. He signed her a few days later. After an unreleased first effort, she completed her stripped down self-titled debut in just four days. Melissa Etheridge (1988) was an underground hit, and the single, "Bring Me Some Water," was nominated for a Grammy.
In 1989, "Brave and Crazy" was released and, failing to break the top of the charts, Etheridge went on the road. She built a widespread fan base thanks to long, high-energy sets in the spirit of her musical idol, Bruce Springsteen.
Etheridge's fourth record, "Yes I Am" (1993), launched her into rock stardom. With ex-Police producer Hugh Padgham at the helm, the album produced two giant hits: "I'm the Only One" and the Grammy-winning "Come to My Window."
Her life derailed when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Etheridge made a full recovery, but wasn't afraid to expose her illness or the struggles that came with it.
In one of the more dramatic moments in Grammy history, Etheridge, bald from her chemo treatment, showed up at the 2005 awards — her first appearance since being diagnosed with cancer. Later that night, she delivered a driving rendition of Janice Joplin's "Piece of My Heart."
The recent years have been an up-and-down affair for Etheridge. While never matching the success and sales that came with "Yes I Am," Etheridge has continued to produce lauded studio work. In 2005, Etheridge won an Oscar for her original song, "I Need to Wake Up," which had been showcased on the soundtrack for Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Truth."
In 2011, Etheridge debuted as host of the syndicated "The Melissa Etheridge Radio Show," which would go on to win a Gracie Award for Outstanding Talk Show.
Tickets are $52 to $72, depending on seats.
Midland
One of the hottest names in country music, Midland will give a one-night-only concert at 8 p.m. July 20.
Hailing from Dripping Springs, Texas, lead vocalist Mark Wystrach fronts Midland’s rich sound that is rounded out with lead guitarist Jess Carson and bass player Cameron Duddy.
Rooted in tradition in both sound and style, the trio initially garnered attention playing clubs in the region. Their critically-acclaimed freshman album, "On The Rocks," features 13 tracks with songwriting credits from each member alongside hitmakers Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. Launching to rave reviews from notable outlets such as the Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone Country, ‘On The Rocks’ was declared “the year’s best Country album” by Washington Post.
The Dann-Huff produced album earned the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Top Country Album Sales chart upon release. Their debut No. 1 single “Drinkin’ Problem,” which offers an intentional nod to Country music reminiscent of the 1970s and '80s, earned the band their first Grammy Awards nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.
Midland was also named New Vocal Group of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards and their current single “Burn Out” is Top 15 at Country Radio. They are currently headlining their "Electric Rodeo" tour.
Tickets are $35, general admission.
Bellamy Brothers
Howard and David Bellamy, better known as the Bellamy Brothers, will perform at 10 p.m. July 26 during Deadwood’s annual Days of ’76 celebration.
The road that started on the pop music charts in the ‘70s took a winding turn into country music in the ‘80s, paving the way for duos to come, such as Brooks & Dunn, Big & Rich and previously The Judds. But before the road forked into country, the musical odyssey of brothers Bellamy started creatively smoldering in their home state of Florida, before exploding nationally amidst the ’70s pop music culture of L.A.
Their big break came in the form of the hit, “Spiders & Snakes,” written by David and recorded by Jim Stafford. The song sold more than 3 million units worldwide and catapulted the brothers onto the L.A. music scene. Howard and David fell into the musical circle of the greats of the day: Bob Dylan, James Taylor and Van Morrison, as well as West Coast-based country rockers like Poco and the Byrds.
The Bellamys officially lifted off the launch pad in 1976 when their single, “Let Your Love Flow,” became an instant smash in the U.S. and Europe.
Their style and songwriting was moving steadily more toward their raising. By the late ‘70s, The Bellamys were emerging on the country charts with "If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me).” It proved to be the first of a string of 14 No. 1 singles in the U.S.
Other hits include “Dancing Cowboys,” “Sugar Daddy,” “You Ain’t Just Whistlin’ Dixie,” “Redneck Girl,” “Too Much Is Not Enough,” “Reggae Cowboy” and “Crazy From The Heart."
The Bellamy Brothers hold the record in both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association Awards for the most duo nominations. Numerous Grammy nods have also been directed toward the brothers.
These days when the subject turns to touring, The Bellamys are showing a new generation of country music how it’s done. “We’re old road dogs,” Howard said about the brothers' 200-plus concert dates each year.
Tickets are $15 to $25, depending on seats.
All show tickets are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office – The Company Store, at ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-907-GRAND.