Deadwood Mountain Grand resets concerts dates

DEADWOOD | Managers at Deadwood Mountain Grand are ready to get back to the business of entertaining guests and are announcing a newly modified 2020/2021 lineup with multiple innovative safety measures in place.

World-renowned comedians to the biggest names in music are scheduled to take the stage later this year, but not without completely revamping the way events are staged in the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center.

“Although we understand the need to bring much needed visitor revenue to our community, we want to ensure that we are doing things in the safest way possible, with minimal impact to our guests,” said Deadwood Mountain Grand General Manager Susan Kightlinger. “We are committed to ensuring a safe environment that instills trust in our customers when they attend an event at Deadwood Mountain Grand.”

Among the new procedures in place, the venue will reduce capacity 50% to 900 instead of 1,800 people and ticketing procedures will be revised to limit physical contact. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout, along with procedures for foot traffic in and out of the area.

Concession operations have also been changed to allow for best practices in social distancing, along with extensive cleaning and sanitation procedures.