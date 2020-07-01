Deadwood Mountain Grand resets concerts dates

DEADWOOD | Managers at Deadwood Mountain Grand are ready to get back to the business of entertaining guests and are announcing a newly modified 2020/2021 lineup with multiple innovative safety measures in place.
World-renowned comedians to the biggest names in music are scheduled to take the stage later this year, but not without completely revamping the way events are staged in the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center.
“Although we understand the need to bring much needed visitor revenue to our community, we want to ensure that we are doing things in the safest way possible, with minimal impact to our guests,” said Deadwood Mountain Grand General Manager Susan Kightlinger. “We are committed to ensuring a safe environment that instills trust in our customers when they attend an event at Deadwood Mountain Grand.”
Among the new procedures in place, the venue will reduce capacity 50% to 900 instead of 1,800 people and ticketing procedures will be revised to limit physical contact. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout, along with procedures for foot traffic in and out of the area.
Concession operations have also been changed to allow for best practices in social distancing, along with extensive cleaning and sanitation procedures.
Kightlinger said the vast majority of shows scheduled for March, April and May have been moved to later in 2020. However, she said the concert industry is in a constant state of change and deviations can occur at any time.
If a venue on the concert route cancels a show, it could affect the entire tour, so Kightlinger asks the public to check the Deadwood Mountain Grand website often for updates.
The current 2020/21 schedule is as follows:
— Aug. 30 – Happy Together Tour 2020 featuring The Turtles, The Association, ex-Three Dog Night singer Chuck Negron, The Cowsills, former Paul Revere & The Raiders frontman Mark Lindsay and The Vogues.
— Sept. 4 – Larry the Cable Guy
— Sept. 5 – Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band
— Oct. 4 – Kansas
— Oct. 8-10 – Wild West Songwriter’s Festival
— Oct. 9 – Everclear
— Nov. 6, 7 – Forks, Corks & Kegs
— Nov. 13 – Hairball
— Nov. 19 – Diamond Rio
— Nov. 20 – Cheech & Chong
— Nov. 21 – Brule
— Nov. 22 – Foreigner
— Nov. 28 – Williams & Ree
— Dec. 5 – Theory of a Deadman
— December 11 – Under the Streetlamp
— April 9, 2021 – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Kightlinger said tickets for all shows are on sale now, and are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office, The Company Store or at ticketmaster.com. Ticket buyers should note that TICKETMASTER is the only official ticket broker for Deadwood Mountain Grand. Kightlinger said buyers should beware of third party websites and offers.
Both hotel reservations and ticket arrangements may be made by calling 877-907-GRAND.
For more information, visit www.deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 605-559-1188. To open your free Grand Rewards Center membership and enjoy the benefits of purchasing advance tickets ahead of the general public, bring a photo ID to the Grand Rewards Center counter, located in the Deadwood Mountain Grand Resort Casino.
