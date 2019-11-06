“Too much of anything is bad, but too much good whiskey is barely enough.” — Mark Twain
As the leaves fall from the trees and the Black Hills hunker down for an extended winter, Deadwood will be warming the palates of whiskey connoisseurs Nov. 16 with a special blend of camaraderie, cozy confines and top-quality Irish, Scotch and bourbons.
Deadwood’s Second Annual Big Whiskey Festival on Saturday, Nov. 16, consists of two parts — a Whiskey Seminar with experts on hand and the “Big Whiskey,” a crawl-style tasting event at 10 participating locations around town, according to organizers. A limited number of tickets will be sold separately for each event and are priced at $50 per participant.
“Our first year proved to us that Deadwood was a perfect fit for a whiskey-tasting event,” said Louie Lalonde, general manager of the Saloon No. 10 and one of the event organizers. “We have found overwhelming success with our wine-tastings, Hops and Hogs, and craft beer events and we hope to build Deadwood’s Big Whiskey the same way. All have started small, but seem to grow in popularity from word of mouth and smart marketing and planning tactics.”
While similar events in other cities have hosted this style of entertainment in one large location, Deadwood has been able to include multiple businesses that are willing to make the investment and then have the opportunity to actually engage with customers while they are in their business, Lalonde explained.
This year participants can expect to select from 30 different whiskeys including Rye, Scotch, Irish, Bourbon, Japanese and Canadian at 10 different locations, she said. Tickets will allow participants to sample 15 different brands during the “Big Whiskey” tour, while the Scotch Seminar includes five top-shelf Scotch whiskeys, along with a background and thorough description of what flavors each should deliver. One of the scotches offered last year sells for $160 per shot at the Saloon No. 10, Lalonde said.
“Our goal for this event is to offer unique hard-to-find whiskeys along with everyone’s favorite,” she said. “Whether you’re new to the world of whiskey or a pro, we’ll strive to introduce you to a new favorite.”
Ticket holders will register at the Saloon No. 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the day of the event. The Scotch Seminar will be conducted from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Saloon No. 10. Big Whiskey tour locations include the Saloon No. 10, Franklin Hotel, Paddy O’Neill’s at Tin Lizzie, Deadwood Mountain Grand, Bodega, Deadwood Elks, Bloody Nose Saloon, Iron Horse/Hickok’s, Mineral Palace, and the VFW.
Tickets may be purchased by calling 1-800-344-8826. For more information, visit EventsInDeadwood.com.