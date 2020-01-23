Deadwood ready for 8th annual Snocross races

DEADWOOD | The rumble of motorized snow groomers will soon give way to the sharp exhaust note of snowmobile engines — known as BRAP in racing parlance — during the 8th annual Deadwood Snocross, set for Friday and Saturday at the Days of ’76 rodeo grounds.
“We’re looking forward to some great weather and the opportunity to get out there and watch these guys rip around the track again,” said Lee Harstad, executive director of the Deadwood Area Chamber of Commerce.
City snow removal crews have been stockpiling snow at the rodeo grounds through the fall and early winter just for the event, Harstad said.
Snow-making machines were also on site, but not needed thanks to adequate snowfall in the northern Black Hills, he said.
But crews didn’t immediately begin piling snow in October, opting instead to wait a few weeks.
“The first snowfall typically isn’t very good. We’ll wait until further into the season. Once the snow gets a little fresher, without the debris and all the muck, that’s when we move it down there,” Harstad said.
Groomers this week starting working the snow pile, larger than a football field and up to 10 feet deep, into the tight turns and jumps that make the Deadwood Snocross event unique on the eight-event International Series of Champions (ISOC) Amsoil Championship Snocross Powered by RAM series.
Racers have to be on their game to negotiate the track, the smallest layout on the circuit, yet one that offers Deadwood spectators some on the best up-close racing of the series.
“Sometimes the racers aren’t the biggest fans of the racetrack just because of its nature,” Harstad said.
Harstad said a full slate of 300 snocross racers are expected for two full days of amateur, youth and professional class racing.
The event, officially the U.S. Air Force Deadwood Snocross Showdown, makes up rounds seven and eight of the 2019-20 ISOC Series.
Previous races were held at Duluth, Minn., Fargo, N.D., and Shakopee, Minn.
After Deadwood, the second half of the season includes stops at Dubuque, Iowa, Salamanca, N.Y., Grand Rapids, Mich., with the Grand Finals at Lake Geneva, Wisc., on March 20-22.
Point leaders in the major classes after six rounds include Elias Ishoel of Oppdal, Norway (Pro), Hunter Patenaud of Hartland, Vermont (Pro Lite), Megan Brodeur of Coaticook, Quebec, (Pro Women) and Cody Matechuk of Cochrane, Alberta. (Snowbike).
The Pro, Pro Lite, Women’s Pro and Snowbike classes will be featured during the evening sessions set to begin with opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
Track officials will also make changes to the track from Friday to Saturday.
Friday's preliminaries begin at 11:30 a.m., with Saturday's preliminaries underway at 8:30 a.m.
Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 1-800-344-8826 until 5 p.m. today (Thursday).
After that time, tickets may only be purchased at the gate, he said.
“We’ve sold out in the past, so we certainly recommend people get their tickets ahead of time,” Harstad said.
All Amsoil Snocross races are taped for later broadcast on the CBS Sports Network. The Deadwood Snocross is scheduled for broadcast on Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. MST (Round 7), and Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. (Round 8).