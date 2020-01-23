Deadwood ready for 8th annual Snocross races

DEADWOOD | The rumble of motorized snow groomers will soon give way to the sharp exhaust note of snowmobile engines — known as BRAP in racing parlance — during the 8th annual Deadwood Snocross, set for Friday and Saturday at the Days of ’76 rodeo grounds.

“We’re looking forward to some great weather and the opportunity to get out there and watch these guys rip around the track again,” said Lee Harstad, executive director of the Deadwood Area Chamber of Commerce.

City snow removal crews have been stockpiling snow at the rodeo grounds through the fall and early winter just for the event, Harstad said.

Snow-making machines were also on site, but not needed thanks to adequate snowfall in the northern Black Hills, he said.

But crews didn’t immediately begin piling snow in October, opting instead to wait a few weeks.

“The first snowfall typically isn’t very good. We’ll wait until further into the season. Once the snow gets a little fresher, without the debris and all the muck, that’s when we move it down there,” Harstad said.