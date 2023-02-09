Deadwood will party this weekend away with its annual Mardi Gras celebration: two nights featuring free food, music and a parade.

The self-proclaimed "best Mardi Gras celebration north of the bayou" returns Friday night at 5 p.m. with a new event — the Deadwood Cajun Cocktail Crawl. Attendees 21+ can find themed drinks at a variety of locations across Deadwood. At 8 p.m., the band Crawdaddio will rock the historic Franklin Hotel during the free masquerade party, where the King and Queen will be crowned.

Saturday's events kick off a little earlier. Skip lunch and head to Deadwood for the free Cajun cook-off from 2-4 p.m. There's plenty of time to find a spot to enjoy the Mardi Gras parade at 7, with 100,000 beads set to rain down on Main Street. Don your beads and head to the historic Franklin Hotel after the parade for more free music by Crawdaddio.

Mardi Gras is a Christian holiday that has evolved into a popular cultural event for millions around the world. Also known as "Carnaval," it's celebrated in countries around the world, mostly those with a large Roman Catholic population; some of the biggest celebrations are held in New Orleans, Venice and Brazil.

The holiday goes back thousands of years, closely tied to the pagan celebrations of spring and fertility. As Christianity arrived in Rome, religious leaders decided to incorporate these festivals into the faith instead of trying to end them outright. Now, Mardi Gras — "mardi" French for "Tuesday" and "gras" for "fat" — is celebrated the day before the religious season of Lent, the 40 days of fasting between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday. The actual day of Mardi Gras falls on Tuesday, Feb. 21 this year.

Friday Cocktail Crawl drink specials:

"N'awlins Hurricane" at the Midnight Star

"French 75" at the Elks

"King Cake Martini" at the Silverado

"King Cake Martini" at the Franklin

"Fat Tuesday Rum Runner" at the Nugget Saloon

"Flasher" at the Saloon No. 10

"Blue Hurricane" at the Deadwood Social Club

"Party Mimosas" at the Gold Dust Casino Bars

"Blue Hurricane" at the Buffalo Bodega

"Cajun Gold" at the Iron Horse Inn

Saturday Cook-Off Locations:

Maverick's at the Gold Dust Casino

Charlie Utter Theater (inside the Deadwood Social Club above Saloon No. 10)

Paddy O'Neill's at the Tin Lizzie

Buffalo Bodega

Dale's Sportsbook at the Deadwood Mountain Grand

3 Cousins at the Iron Horse Inn

Job Corps at the Celebrity Hotel

Silverado Casino

Diamond Lil's at the Midnight Star

As they say in New Orleans, "Laissez les bons temps rouler!"