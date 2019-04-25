DEADWOOD | Rod Woodruff drew a laugh when he recalled how he got his first bicycle.
"I traded two sheep for my first Schwinn," he joked.
Woodruff, 72, motorcycle enthusiast and owner/founder of the Buffalo Chip Campground east of Sturgis, went on to explain that his first bike was so tall, he had to step up on a neighbor's short wall to climb aboard, but once in the seat, his legs were too short to reach the pedals all the way around.
"We had to get one that was big enough, because it had to last me when I grew taller," he said.
That memory apparently prompted a desire to ease the transition to two wheels for today's youngsters, so Woodruff and the Buffalo Chip sponsored the donation of 18 blue Strider balance bicycles to Deadwood Elementary School.
Woodruff hopes sowing the seeds of cycling enthusiasm early will sprout, with kids becoming future bicyclists, or even motorcyclists, he said.
“For third-graders starting now, your kids will know how to do it,” Woodruff told Deadwood Elementary principal Tim Kosters, on a sun-splashed day that would have been only too fitting for a bike ride.
“They’ll be very competent riders,” Woodruff said.
The idea of getting kids riding sooner is also shared by Rapid City-based Strider Sports, International, founded by Ryan McFarland in 2007 after he stripped a traditional kid's bicycle of its pedals, sprockets and chain to help teach his young son how to balance on two wheels.
Since then Strider has grown into a worldwide company, with the Strider Foundation placing sponsored balance bikes in elementary schools. The stated goal is getting kids riding before they complete first grade.
The donated bikes come with conversion kits to upgrade them to pedal capability, along with helmets.
Brittany Bergstrom of the Strider Foundation said 85 schools in 15 states use Strider bikes to teach their students how to ride.
Most of the schools in the Black Hills have been funded and are currently participating in the learn-to-ride program, she said.
“We just want to teach every kindergarten student how to ride a bike during PE class,” Bergstrom said.
Kosters said having the bikes dovetails nicely with Deadwood Elementary’s less-than-traditional approach to physical education curriculum.
The school’s more than 300 kindergarten through fifth-grade students are exposed to life-skill activities, including archery, biking, swimming, snowshoeing and downhill skiing.
“It’s a great PE program,” said Kosters. “It’s not what you’d typically see, I’d say.”
Kosters, Woodruff, and the Strider Foundation crew had a preview on how the balance bikes will be received when preschooler Parker Stoltenberg, 3, happened along with his parents, Josh and Barb, of Deadwood.
Parker got a quick lesson on Strider technique from Jenn Smith, then quickly took off on the 14-inch bike like a veteran.
The donated bikes will get their first use in PE classes next fall, said Deadwood Elementary physical education teacher Lecia Stagner.
"We do biking for third, fourth and fifth grade, so this will help me teach them a little younger. Maybe I’ll see more bikes out and around in the community, which will be really nice,” Stagner said.
"It’s exciting when you see the kids learn how to ride a bike,” she said.